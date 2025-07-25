Tyrann Mathieu can't rule out potential Chiefs betrayal after surprising retirement

Tyrann Mathieu surprised the NFL world with his retirement announcement earlier this week. The Honey Badger’s decision closes a career filled with big plays, leadership and clutch moments, especially for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Yet, in the aftermath of his decision he’s left the door open just enough for some speculation, hinting he might not be completely done with football.

S Tyrann Mathieu on potentially unretiring in the future, via @UpAndAdamsShow:



"I think that's always a possibility. I don't want to ever kind of rule anything out. I think as of right now, where my spirit is, mentally where I'm at, I'm retired." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 24, 2025

“So, I think that's always like a possibility," Mathieu told the Up and Adams show. "I don't ever want to kind of rule anything out, but I think as of right now, where my spirit is, mentally, where I'm at, yeah, I think I'm for sure retired."

Honey Badger’s legacy

Mathieu, a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, has ended his career after 12 seasons at the age of 33. He built a reputation as one of the league’s smartest and most versatile safeties, with 838 tackles, 36 interceptions and a knack for big plays in clutch moments. After becoming a standout in his early years in Arizona, Mathieu had a quick stop in Houston before heading to Kansas City in 2019. Mathieu became a key piece for the Chiefs, helping them lift the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV. He went on to spend the final three years of his career playing with the New Orleans Saints.

Is Tyrann Mathieu really finished with football?

That’s always one of the first questions asked when it feels like a player has more left in the tank. Mathieu didn’t shut the door on a potential return; He mentioned legends like Michael Jordan and Deion Sanders, who walked away only to come back and excel. His openness to a return leaves the door cracked for any team to reach out.

That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders could potentially step in and take a shot at luring Mathieu back into the league. Las Vegas doesn’t have the most experience in the defensive backfield right now, so a veteran like Mathieu could be perfect to bridge that gap, even if for a short period. The Raiders recently added former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who’s struggled with injuries but is reunited with head coach Pete Carroll. So, a player of Mathieu’s caliber could instantly add credibility, some much-needed leadership and playmaking ability to this unit.

What Chiefs Fans Should Know

A lot of respect was earned by Mathieu during his run in K.C. He energized the defense and raised the team’s standard. If he returns, especially with a division rival like the Raiders, Chiefs fans would probably feel some type of way. Watching a beloved former team captain line up against Patrick Mahomes, in a rival jersey, would add another layer to the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry.