Tyson Bagent's deal just handed the Packers a Jordan Love warning

Amid an unpredictable NFC North race, the Chicago Bears have made a surprising move by extending backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. With Caleb Williams poised as the undisputed starter, Chicago is clearly solidifying their QB situation.

This move strengthens the Bears’ depth chart and also sends a warning message to rivals like the Green Bay Packers. If you have a solid backup QB, lock him down as that insurance policy.

Why the Packers should lock in Malik Willis after the Bears' signed Tyson Bagent

The Bears have shown strong commitment to Bagent by signing him to a new two-year, $10 million contract extension. Once an undrafted free agent from a small college, Bagent has proven himself a competitor that makes smart decisions with a relentless work ethic. Despite the addition of veteran backup Case Keenum, Bagent is still the primary backup, thanks in part to a sharp preseason performance.

His leadership and grasp of the new system has impressed the coaching staff, making Bagent a valuable developing asset. With improvements along the offensive line and wide receiver, Bagent is poised to support rising star Williams for at least the next couple of years.

"Man, he's been phenomenal," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said of Bagent. "I mean, he's smart as a whip. Appreciate the seriousness and intent that he brings every time he walks into a room. Meeting room, walk-through, it doesn't matter. He's locked in. He's focused. I think his teammates feel that from him.”

Green Bay currently has Malik Willis in the backup role, a player with impressive mobility and upside. With Jordan Love’s recent thumb injury and subsequent surgery, relying solely on his health is risky. The Packers need a solid backup that provides stability, similar to guys like Josh McCown and Brian Griese did during their NFL careers. Locking Willis into a multi-year deal would not only provide peace of mind in the face of any uncertainty with Love due to injury.

Willis, in his final year of his rookie deal, has the potential to earn a chance to start somewhere in the future. If he doesn’t see a path forward with the Packers, he could seek out opportunities with another team, where he may have more opportunity to start once again. All it takes is a few good showings for a back up to garner attention leading to other opportunities if they aren’t locked down for longer than one season.

If the Packers believe in Willis as their primary backup to Love, then they may want to follow the lead of their biggest rival. Plus, it will ensure they don't have to go searching for another backup down the road.