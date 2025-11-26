Vikings can't ignore the possibility of a Josh Rosen-like move with J.J. McCarthy

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is looking more and more like a big swing and a miss from the Minnesota Vikings. After trading up to the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft, the Vikings selected McCarthy as their QB of the future, only to wait a whole year to see what he's really made of after the former Michigan star suffered a meniscus tear in preseason.

Now, in his de facto rookie year, McCarthy has not come close to living up to the potential general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell once saw in him. He's played just six games so far and totaled a disappointing 929 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In fact, the start to McCarthy's career is reasonably comparable to one of the worst QBs in NFL history: legendary Raiders bust JaMarcus Russell.

Insane: JJ McCarthy and JaMarcus Russell are nearly IDENTICAL to start their careers.



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bqjDPxdHEN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2025

On top of all that, McCarthy may miss even more time this season after suffering a possible concussion during Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Between his inability to stay on the field and his inability to produce when he does, things have been bad enough that Vikings fans are already begging their team to cut bait. And that may not be an overreaction: In fact, Minnesota may have to turn to the history books to learn its lesson, taking a cue from a more recent mistake made by the Arizona Cardinals.

Why J.J. McCarthy may end up as the Vikings' very own Josh Rosen mistake

As things currently sit, Minnesota (4-7) owns the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If McCarthy misses more time O'Connell will be forced to turn to UDFA third-stringer Max Brosmer, as backup Carson Wentz is out for the season with a shoulder injury. O'Connell called McCarthy's concussion news "not ideal."

"That phrase can be applied to several stops on the journey so far early on for him, and it's unfortunate because all you want to do is go back to work," he told reporters Monday.

Even if McCarthy is somehow able to keep playing, the Vikings aren't going to win many more games this year and could end up with a top-10 pick in a draft with a few Heisman-candidate QBs likely to be available in the first round. McCarthy's time in Minneapolis could be short lived if things break right.

That would be very similar to how the Arizona Cardinals — who selected UCLA's Josh Rosen with the No. 10 pick in 2018 decided to grab Kyler Murray in 2019, trading their previous rookie-contract QB to the Miami Dolphins to do so. Josh Rosen logged a rough 3-10 record with Arizona in 2018, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. McCarthy is well on his way to "besting" that mark — if you can call it that — this year.

The only problem in a scenario where the Vikings look to move McCarthy is twofold: Will there be a market for his services elsewhere, and will O'Connell want to give up on his ongoing project with the 2024 national champion?

Minnesota will need to keep all its options open. If Adofo-Mensah is offered a pair of mid-round picks for the 22-year-old and a talent like Ty Simpson or Dante Moore is available in the first round, he should jump at the opportunity to make that change.