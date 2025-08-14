Vikings can’t afford to wait another day to call Chiefs about perfect trade

The Minnesota Vikings are staring down a massive depth problem in their wide receiver room. Veteran Rondale Moore suffered a knee injury early in the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, and has since been confirmed to miss the 2025-26 season. It's the second year in a row he'll be sidelined after he was forced to sit out 2024 for the Atlanta Falcons.

#Vikings WR Rondale Moore has been ruled OUT with a leg injury. He was carted off the field after being tackled on a punt return. pic.twitter.com/M2y4EFuekb — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 9, 2025

The team's depth chart is starting to look like a Madden dynasty mode list of characters at the wideout position, with star Justin Jefferson leading the way... but then the talent gap gets very wide very quick. WR2 Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the regular season, so Moore's injury will be leaving quarterback J.J. McCarthy having to look to guys like Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson and Tai Felton for relief when Jefferson is inevitably double-teamed.

Putting in a call to the Washington Commanders for Terry McLaurin doesn't appear to be in the cards for the Vikings, but besides poaching a pass-catching reject from one of their NFC North rivals, there is one other option they should consider.

Vikings need pass-catching bodies and the Chiefs have one worth snatching up

The Kansas City Chiefs are bursting at the seams with wide receivers and their training camp seems to have allowed them to weed out the serious producers from those who won't make the cut. One of those likely on the outside looking in is two-time Super Bowl champion Skyy Moore.

The 24-year-old Western Michigan product looks positioned to be sent to Kansas City's practice squad by the time Week 1 rolls around but he still has a lot of potential. The Vikings could easily give up a minimal draft asset for the 2022 second rounder and acquire some critical depth for their wide receiver room.

In three seasons, Moore hasn't topped 22 receptions and 250 yards in a single season. He only has one touchdown to his name and did not catch a single ball last year. While those appear to be undesirable traits, it should be noted Moore was already far down on the Chiefs' depth chart that featured preferred targets of QB Patrick Mahomes like tight end Travis Kelce and wideouts Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown.

If Moore made his way north, he would likely slot in as WR2 or 3 until Addison's suspension was up and be given a massive opportunity to prove himself. It's a risk either way because McCarthy is also an unproven passer in the regular season but at this point, Minnesota doesn't have many other options unless it wants to run with its backups and attempt to survive the first three weeks just peppering Jefferson with targets.