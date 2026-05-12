What Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy winning Vikings QB competition would mean for Minnesota

How the locker room reacts to the chosen starter may determine whether Minnesota's veteran stars stay motivated or grow frustrated.

The outcome will test the coaching staff's ability to balance short-term success with long-term development for both signal-callers.

The Minnesota Vikings may have this preseason's most intriguing quarterback competition. Free agent signing Kyler Murray is the favorite to win the job, but former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will get a chance to regain his spot as the team's long-term answer at the game's most important position.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero went on record during The Rich Eisen Show with his belief that the Vikings intend to hold a "wide-open" competition between the two signal-callers. Murray arrives in Minnesota after failing to lead the Cardinals to any kind of prolonged success. Minnesota hoped McCarthy could seize the starting quarterback job after the departure of Sam Darnold, but the former Michigan standout failed to justify his team's investment in his services.

The idea that Murray vs. McCarthy is an open competition could be lip service by Vikings officials. It also could be a reality designed to get the most out of both players. The outcome of this quarterback competition will have a massive impact on Minnesota's present and future.

What if Kyler Murray wins the Vikings quarterback job

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Murray grabbing the starting gig should be a boon for Minnesota's wide receiver corps. His ability to get the most out of Justin Jefferson should excite everyone associated with the franchise. Murray isn't a perfect quarterback, but he can make every throw in the NFL playbook.

The key for head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff will be to resist the temptation of putting too much of the offensive game plan in Murray's hands. It's imperative they continue to achieve offensive balance by feeding Aaron Jones and the team's stable of running backs. Murray can only be at his best if he's supported by an efficient ground game.

Murray has the upside of a borderline top-10 starting quarterback if things break right for the Vikings offense. That kind of production could get Minnesota back in the mix for an NFC North title.

Kyler Murray winning the job would end J.J. McCarthy's time with the Vikings

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Stephen Maturen/GettyImages

Carson Wentz may not be in the mix for MInnesota's starting job, but he is the quarterback most likely to be the backup when Week 1 arrives. That makes the battele between Murray and McCarthy an all-or-nothing affair.

McCarthy could have meaningful trade value if he flashes signs of competence in the preseason. There's no shame in losing a battle to a talent like Murray. The Vikings would be wise to cash in on McCarthy's trade value the moment he loses the job to Murray.

That might seem like a harsh outcome for a recent first-round pick, but life moves quickly in the modern NFL. If Murray wins the job, then McCarthy's future will lie with another franchise. The sooner the Vikings make that move the better off everyone will be.

What if J.J. McCarthy wins the VIkings quarterback job

If McCarthy outplays Murray during the preseason then it means he'll have taken a big step forward after his weak 2025 performance. He does not need to be a superstar to accomplish that goal. Getting the ball out on time and pushing it to his talented receiving corps would be major progress for the former first-rounder.

It also would likely mean a more conservative approach by O'Connell and his offensive staff. It's going to take McCarthy a lot of time to convince everyone in the building that he can be trusted with the full playbook. The run/pass balance will shift more towards the ground game if McCarthy is the trigger man for Minnesota's offense.

It might be hard for some Vikings fans to believe McCarthy can win this job, but stranger things have happened. It wasn't so long ago that he was firmly believed to be the team's quarterback of the future.

Starting J.J. McCarthy lowers the Vikings' ceiling

McCarthy winning the job might be better for for Minnesota's long-term prospects, but it would be bad news for the team's Super Bowl hopes this year. McCarthy has too far to go as a staring quarterback to be trusted to lean Minnesota to glory in 2026.

It's unclear how veterans like Jefferson would react to having their Super Bowl odds lowered for another season. McCarthy's struggles in 2025 might have dug him too deep a hole to climb out of for some of the team's luminaries.

That's a big part of the emotional read O'Connell and his coaching staff need to make. They cannot afford to lose the locker room by going with the wrong starting quarterback. The selection of Murray or McCarthy may determine the success or failure of the Vikings' 2026 campaign.