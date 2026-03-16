What the Chiefs trade for Justin Fields means for Patrick Mahomes injury

Justin Fields is headed to yet another team and the New York Jets continue to collect draft capital. It seems to be the theme for a team that’s just not figured it out as of late. On the surface this move reeks desperation. The Jets were certainly frustrated with Fields, but Geno Smith really isn’t that much better. Trading him for a sixth rounder just feels like they’re collecting draft picks for the sake of draft picks.

The Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand, well they get insurance for Patrick Mahomes as he continues to recover from his knee injury. It’s a good move for them, but also doesn’t exactly scream a comfortable move. Fields hasn’t been great throughout his NFL career. That said, he was 5-1 as a backup in Pittsburgh. Maybe the Chiefs are hoping to get that version of Fields if they need him at all this year.

Chiefs move for Justin Fields makes sense in the interim

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Landing Justin Fields is nothing more than a short term move in the event they need him. Andy Reid’s offense is flashy, but conducive for quarterbacks to not have to do too much. When a backup is called upon in Kansas City, things get simplified and the pressure is off them. That’s the type of environment Fields can produce in. It's very similar to his time in Pittsburgh where he’s on borrowed time and a short leash.

The Chiefs don’t make this move unless they aren’t confident Mahomes won’t be ready by Week 1. They brought in a young quarterback to serve as his backup, meaning they want to ensure they don’t have any early season struggles if Mahomes has some setbacks or is delayed. This also means the Chiefs could be turning to Fields as Mahomes’ successor in the future.

I don’t want to speculate too much here, but Mahomes is approaching the wrong side of 30 years old and his days as the best quarterback in the NFL may be heind him. Now as long as he’s still playing at an elite level, the Chiefs will have him as long as he wants to be there. But it's always good to have a backup plan in Fields, especially if Mahomes struggles coming off a significant knee injury.

Should the Chiefs believe in Justin Fields the same way the New York Jets did?

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fields had us all fooled with his Week 1 game last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He looked like a quarterback that was about to become the new face of the Jets. And then he faceplanted the rest of the season. The Chiefs have their reasons to believe that Fields will look more like the Pittsburgh version of himself and not what he looked like in 2025. But are they right to believe in him?

If Fields is truly who they feel confident in to relieve Mahomes at the start of the year, you have to wonder what they see in him. Maybe they want him for his mobility. Mahomes was the leading rusher for the Chiefs for much of the season before he got hurt. If Fields can help this offense out more with his legs than his arm, that might be the focus the Chiefs are taking with him. It’s the only thing that makes sense, considering he was benched in 2025 for Tyrod Taylor.

The Chiefs might not have faith in Mahomes being healthy at the start of the season. That’s why they could have faith in a resurgence from Fields. It could be false hope or it could be the perfect person to learn behind Mahomes in the interim.