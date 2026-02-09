Where do the Patriots go from here? How New England can keep building around Drake Maye

What’s going to get lost in New England’s Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday is that the Patriots expedited their turnaround by a couple seasons. That means to get back to the Super Bowl next time around isn’t nearly as difficult as you might think. The biggest thing they need to do to improve this team is add a serious pass rush.

New England’s defensive approach is aggressive, but it’s not at its best. They don’t have an elite EDGE rusher to put pressure on the quarterback like they’d want. That’s why they need to upgrade the defensive line, first and foremost. Here’s two other moves New England needs to make to retain their AFC title.

Add an elite EDGE rusher that will be a game changer

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Myles Garrett. T.J. Watt. Games are changed when they’re on the field. The entire offense’s scheme is built around keeping them at bay. Maxx Crosby is the name that’s been floated for the Patriots to go after. Then there’s Trey Hendrickson, who the Patriots wouldn’t even have to trade for. Regardless of whichever route they take, they need to upgrade their pass rush. Crosby would be expensive, and come at a significant trade cost. Just look at his contract.

Season AAV 2026 $30 million 2027 $29 million 2028 $26.5 million 2029 $27.43 million

Christian Gonzalez made acrobatic play after acrobatic play to contain Jaxon Smith-Njigba as much as possible. The Pats defense did just about everything it could until it ultimately gave in. It didn’t help that Kenneth Walker III ran all over them.

This is the first of many steps New England has to take if they want to contend for a Super Bowl again. Look at how lethal Seattle’s defense was. Seattle was able to pressure Maye with a four-man rush, which is one of the easiest ways to frustrate an offense. That should be New England’s goal next year.

Improve the offense line and protect Drake Maye at all costs

The fact that Seattle was able to torch the Patriots with a four-man rush all game just proves why the Patriots need to upgrade their offensive line. There’s some names to watch for New England, but truthfully, they just need to find a couple of pieces, particularly on their interior offensive line.

Maye has been exceptional against the blitz this year and you even saw it on the Patriots’ first touchdown drive as Maye started to get into a rhythm. He’s good when he’s faced with pressure, but at some point, he’s going to struggle with generating consistent offense with a heavy rush. And again, the fact that Seattle was able to generate raw pressure with an organic rush, New England can’t neglect the offensive line this offseason.

Continue to find Drake Maye weapons on offense

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams are the only two receivers that had a role this year under contract for next season. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were both solid players, but might not be worth bringing back. I would say George Pickens is a top name to watch, as well as maybe Deebo Samuel.

The Patriots could also look to make a trade for Brandon Aiyuk, though he hasn’t played for the better part of the last two years. There’s quite a few names out there, I’m just not sure New England is going to want to pay top dollar for a No. 2 receiver. That said, they need more pass catchers.

Diggs was the team’s leading receiver with 1,013 receiving yards this year. Boutte and Douglas combined had less than that. Hunter Henry was the No. 2 receiver on the team with 762 receiving yards. Maybe New England goes after a David Njoku or Isaiah Likely to add another tight end weapon.

The receiver free agent market is plentiful so the Patriots could get Maye one more weapon with ease. But improving the pass rush and offensive line has to be first priority. Seattle exposed a major flaw with New England and if they don’t make any adjustments, their championship window will drastically shrink.