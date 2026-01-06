Which Kevin Stefanski suitor is the best fit for just-fired Browns head coach?

Kevin Stefanski won’t be out of a job for long. In fact, seeing as he endured the Cleveland Browns' dysfunction for as long as he did, he just might be applauded for coming out with only a bit more grey hair to show for it. Cleveland parting ways with the former two-time Coach of the Year is just as much a good move for them as it is for Stefanski. The Browns can start fresh after an untenable situation, and their former coach can finally be with a team that will appreciate him.

Actually three teams, if we’re going strictly off the latest rumors. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons have all been named as teams interested in landing (or at least speaking to) Stefanski. I can see why fans might be against it, especially because this almost feels like failing upwards. But there were so many things outside of Stefanski’s control in Cleveland that he deserves at least a little benefit of the doubt.

Which raises the question: Which of those landing spots would make the most sense? All three offer intriguing situations, especially on the offensive side. After his six-year nightmare in Cleveland, though, Stefanski figures to prioritize 1) stability and then 2) the most offensive potential. All three of these teams, respectively, could give him both, as well as a front offices that will simply let him coach. But one stands out from the pack.

Why the Atlanta Falcons are the best fit for Kevin Stefanski to revive his coaching reputation

All three teams provide unique opportunities, with the Giants and Titans having young cores and QBs to build around. But Stefanski probably isn’t going to want too similar of a situation to the one he just left in Cleveland, which is why Atlanta feels more appealing. Plus, while the team's quarterback situation remains in flux, he could reunite with Kirk Cousins, whom he coached in Minnesota, and give the Falcons the playoff run they thought they were getting this year.

Atlanta still has one of the better offensive setups in football, with elite playmakers in Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons also have a much better offensive line than the Browns do, much less Tennessee and New York. Though Stefanski will probably want to resume his play-calling duties, landing in Atlanta feels like the move here.

With Stefanski’s offensive acumen, it feels almost too perfect of a move to pass up. The Falcons would get an immediate upgrade over Zac Robinson while also landing a coach that won’t hold this team back. Stefanski could finally run his offense the way he wants without inexperienced quarterbacks, a putrid offensive line or a lack of real weapons.

For this to work, though, Stefanski has to get out of his own way. Though he was dealt a bad hand in Cleveland, he isn’t absolved of all wrongdoing. He still made key mistakes that kept the Browns from progressing the last few years, despite all the things he had no control over.

Kevin Stefanski has to get out of his own way with next head coaching job

When the team's new GM – if they’re hired by that point, that is – and Arthur Blank sit down with Stefanski for an interview, they need to address the matter of him calling plays. I know that’s an attractive trait that front offices like to see in head coaches, but it just hasn’t worked lately for Stefanski. Giving up the controls of the offense was a recurring theme in recent years in Cleveland, a desperate ploy to change something after the season had already gone off the rails.

They can’t hire him knowing he won’t have a real offensive coordinator and expect things to turn out differently. I’m not saying he can’t implement his own system still, I’m just saying he doesn’t need to be the one calling plays on game day. It worked for him in the beginning, but these last couple of years especially, it made him more of a liability than anything.

Stefanski can’t allow things like this to get in his way of resurrecting his coaching reputation. He has to learn from how things went in Cleveland, and he should know trying to balance play-calling with running the team isn’t his strength. Otherwise, it could be the reason he never recaptures the success he once had.