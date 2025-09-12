Who to start and who to sit in Week 2 to win your fantasy football matchup

Week 1 in the fantasy football season is always tricky. The start of the season doesn’t always yield the best results for some of the stars, while other players’ breakout performances might be one-offs rather than a sign they’re a budding star. Nonetheless, all you fantasy football owners have to take that same risk in Week 2.

The good thing is the pressure of the first game of the season is out of the way, meaning the stars should be the focus of your team again. Don’t get wrapped up in the breakout performances from Week 1. Roll with your gut. Here’s the guys you should absolutely start and others who should stay on the bench.

You’d be a fool not to start these players in Week 2 of your fantasy football season

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Throw Week 1 out of the window if you drafted Ja’Marr Chase with your first pick in your fantasy draft. He’ll probably never have another week like that again this season. The Cleveland Browns slowed down Cincinnati’s potent offense, but Jacksonville won’t have that same success. Chase should not only get back his old ways, but he should also prove why last week will never happen again.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane’s breakout wasn’t a one-off. Achane is quite literally the entire Miami Dolphins offense right now. I don’t trust Tua Tagovailoa to turn this team around and if anybody’s going to be the face of this offense, it’s Achane. The Dolphins play against the New England Patriots, which should be a chance for him to have another big game.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

J.K. Dobbins ran all over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and it’s likely Kyren Williams has a lot of success too. The Houston Texans have a much better run defense than the Titans and Williams had a big game against the Texans in Week 1. I would expect him to have a similar game, one that produces solid fantasy numbers.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco Giants

Christian McCaffrey proved his injury leading up to Week 1 wasn’t as bad as we thought. He had a big performance against the Seattle Seahawks, setting up a big Week 2. The New Orleans Saints are, well, the New Orleans Saints. They aren’t going to be a good team this year and with Brock Purdy sidelined for possibly the next month, McCaffrey’s usage just went up.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff had a terrible outing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and at first it looked like maybe losing Ben Johnson was a lot more impactful than we thought. It turns out, the Packers are just that good. Against the Bears, he should be more motivated than usual. Not only is it a division game, but it’s his first crack at his former offensive coordinator. If he wants to prove he’s a good quarterback and not just a system quarterback, he needs a big game.

Don’t even think about giving these guys a Week 2 start in your fantasy football season

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers is good and he could have a big game, but the way the Dallas Cowboys took the Philadelphia Eagles passing game out of the equation, I wouldn’t take that chance this week. On top of that, Russell Wilson looked bad in Week 1 and the Giants’ offensive line was terrible. Nabers won’t have the game he had a week ago and starting him is taking a gamble if you have some depth.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

I don’t believe in Tua Tagovailoa at all. He proved Week 1 he’s not the quarterback the Miami Dolphins need him to be. He’s inconsistent and while he isn’t the turnover machine he could be, he also isn’t proving the offensive rhythm the Dolphins need. They have the weapons so the fact that this passing offense just doesn’t look good falls on Tagovailoa and putting faith in him again this week would be a mistake.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson had a monster Week 1 and it wasn’t because of his running game. He caught six passes for 100 yards with a touchdown catch. I doubt he has another monster game as a receiving back again. The Minnesota Vikings defense is solid and Michael Penix Jr. won’t get bailed out with Robinson in the backfield like he did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Just like I wouldn’t play Tagovailoa, I wouldn’t take the chance with Hill either. He had just eight points and he’s somebody I’d either trade him while he still could yield a good return this early in the season. That said, unless you absolutely have to start him, I’d look to the bench to fill out your receiver/flex spot.