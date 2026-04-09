Who the Packers, Broncos and teams without a first-round pick should draft in Round 2

The depth of this year's draft class in Round 2 offers quality players who can immediately impact and develop into long-term starters for these teams.

Each franchise has specific positional priorities, from edge rushers and wide receivers to cornerbacks and tight ends, that could dramatically reshape their 2026 seasons.

The 2026 NFL Draft might not feature as much star power at the top of Round 1 as many front offices would like. But that stark reality won't bother the five NFL teams who head into April's draft without a first-round pick at all — in fact, it might represent an opportunity.

The Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos will likely need to wait until the second round to make an impact on this year's roster. A trade up into Round 1 is always possible for these five franchises, of course, but with limited capital remaining, the prudent path forward might well be for each team to wait patiently until they go on the clock in Round 2, especially considering how much this class flattens out toward the middle.

That is where the depth of this year's draft class could yield solid results for the teams in question. The second round may not feature a ton of high-level prospects at premium positions, but there's plenty of quality available for teams looking to fill needs at various spots. Fans of teams without first-round picks should keep a strong eye on these prospects who can boost their franchise's fortunes in 2026 and beyond.

Colts: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 29 Auburn at Baylor | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Finding an edge rusher who can balance the defensive front opposite Laiatu Latu should be high on Chris Ballard's to-do list on draft weekend. Free agent signing Arden Key can help support the team's depth, but he is not a long-term answer.

That's why Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford would be an ideal selection for Indianapolis in the second round. He lacks the ideal length NFL evaluators look for at the position, but he makes up for it with a quick first step and one of the hottest running motors in this year's draft class.

Crawford can come into the NFL and make the Colts better as a situational edge rusher. In time, he can turn into Key's replacement as a three-down player. Indianapolis might face a nervous wait to see if he falls to them in the second round, but landing him would be a high-quality outcome for the team's front office.

Falcons: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Ted Hurst makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second quarter at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's hard to classify Atlanta's decision to give up their 2026 first rounder in a trade to land troubled edge rusher James Pearce as anything other than a complete disaster at this point. It's crucial for the Falcons to land a high-impact player in Round 2 of this year's draft to climb out of that deep hole.

It's easy to envision a scenario where the Falcons look for a like-for-like replacement for Pearce, but they also have a gaping need at wide receiver opposite Drake London. Staying local and selecting Georgia State standout Ted Hurst could be just the sort of gamble the Falcons need to make.

He's a big, 6-foot-4 wideout who ran a more-than-respectable 4.42 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process. It might take him some time to adjust to the uptick in competition in the NFL, but he has the upside to be a high-end No. 2 option on the outside by the time his rookie contract is complete.

Packers: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Colton Hood scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

No one in Green Bay should regret giving up this year's first rounder as a part of the Micah Parsons trade. The hope is that he'll get back to full health this year and be a difference-maker by the time the postseason rolls around.

The Packers do, however, have a big need at cornerback they need to fill to compete with elite NFL offenses. Bringing in Benjamin St-Juste in free agency adds helpful depth, but they still need another player with starter upside on the outside to upgrade the defensive backfield.

Former Tennessee standout Colton Hood was generating first-round buzz early in the pre-draft process, but his stock seems to be slipping a bit in the last few weeks. Interestingly, the news that teammate Jermod McCoy aced his physical testing during his Pro Day may push Hood down into the middle of Round 2.

Hood lacks the upside of his college teammate, but he has more than enough talent to blossom into an upper-echelon CB2 during his career. That makes him a savvy potential selection for Green Bay in Round 2.

Jaguars: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Jake Golday attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Jaguars lost their first-round pick in the Travis Hunter trade, on which the jury is still very much out at this point. The good news is that Hunter should at least be a plus starter at cornerback no matter what happens with his two-way dreams, and head coach Liam Coen drove this team to a surprising playoff berth last year even with his star rookie lost to injury.

That success was largely a product of Coen piloting a top-tier offense. The defensive depth chart desperately needs an infusion of talent, especially after losing Devin Lloyd and others in free agency. Finding a new starter to help boost the front seven should be at the top of Jacksonville's shopping list in Round 2.

Jake Golday is a linebacker who should be available in the second round and can step in and be an immediate starter for the Jaguars. He has good size and speed for the position, even if he isn't the most explosive athlete in this year's class. That might limit his ceiling over the long haul, but he can be a quality starter for Jacksonville as a rookie. That's good value for this team with their first selection in the draft.

Broncos: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Klare catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denver used their first-rounder to give Bo Nix a new weapon at receiver in the form of Jaylen Waddle. It would be wise for the Broncos' front office to double down on adding pass-catchers for Nix when they go on the clock late in Round 2.

Head coach Sean Payton has a long history of leaning on talented tight ends, but he lacks a real difference-maker on his current roster. The second round is a great spot for him to find a new weapon to deploy in that spot. Eli Stowers is a perfect fit for the Broncos, but he projects to be off the board by the time they go on the clock at No. 62. That could open the door for former Ohio State star Max Klare to find his way to Denver.

Klare does not have high-end explosiveness, but he is a solid, two-way tight end with a surprising ability to rack up yards after catch. Payton is the right coach to take advantage of his unique skillset, which makes a Round 2 marriage between the Broncos and Klare an intriguing fit.