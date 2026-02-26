Why Brandon Aubrey's historic contract ask is worth the record-breaking investment

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey wants to be the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Actually, that's not quite true. Aubrey wants to be the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, and, like his ability to nail field goals from 50+ yards out, he apparently wants a salary that would put him a record distance ahead of the rest of his position.

ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Aubrey's agent apparently asked Dallas for a $10 million-per-season contract for his client. The current highest-paid kicker in the league is Kansas City's Harrison Butker, who makes $6.4 million per year.

Highest-paid kickers in the NFL

Kicker Average Annual Salary Harrison Butker (KC) $6.4 million Jake Elliott (PHI) $6 million Cameron Dicker (LAC) $5.5 million Evan McPherson (CIN) $5.5 million Graham Gano (NYG) $5.5 million

Aubrey and his camp have responded to additional reports that the 30-year-old declined an offer from the Cowboys that surpassed Butker's salary, claiming they're false. His agent, Todd France, stated in an Instagram video Wednesday that "misinformation spreads like wildfire" at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where he was set to meet with Dallas for more negotiations.

Why Brandon Aubrey is worth Dallas smashing NFL kicker salary record

Once a first-round selection in the 2017 Major League Soccer Draft, Aubrey transitioned to the gridiron and earned himself a spot on the Cowboys in 2023. He's quickly become one of the best place kickers in league history.

Last year, Aubrey was one of four kickers to convert 11 field goals from 50 or more yards away. All three of the players he shared the lead with are paid more than he is. Aubrey is also the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history (88.189 percent). He scored 155 points last season (third-most among kickers) and is the league's leading scorer since he arrived in 2023 (462 points).

"He's like the @StephenCurry30 of kickers. There's no range that's too far.@TomBrady is in awe of Brandon Aubrey after his 65 yard field goal. pic.twitter.com/5pY2GfbqrK — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

Despite that, all but two active kickers are currently being paid more than Aubrey is. His current deal earns him $2.695 million annually.

With negotiations stalled, Dallas is expected to place a second-round tender on Aubrey — who is set to become a restricted free agent — that will cost $5.8 million for this season. He's worth well more than that, and Dallas needs to make sure his leg is still wearing silver and navy for the foreseeable future.

The #Cowboys are expected to place a 2nd-round tender on restricted free agent K Brandon Aubrey, currently projected to cost $5.8M.



A multi-year deal could cost around $7.6M per year, the cap-adjusted APY of Harrison Butker's deal in KC. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 26, 2026

Kickers are more valuable then fans give them credit for, especially when they are as good as Aubrey is. The position is rather interchangeable when you're sifting through average talent, but when a kicker is responsible for a third of a team's points and can flip the field the way Aubrey can, that's irreplaceable.

Aubrey could command at least $7.6 million a year (the salary cap-adjusted annual value of Butker's deal) and that expense should be well worth it for Dallas. There will certainly be a team out there willing to shell out at least that amount to ensure Aubrey isn't launching a ball from midfield to beat them down the road.

Jerry Jones is already having to deal with reaching an agreement on an extension for star wideout George Pickens, but we all know Dallas has the ability to maneuver both negotiations successfully. Aubrey (hopefully) won't be problematic like Micah Parsons but he's going to fight for every penny — and rightfully so.