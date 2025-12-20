Why Colin Cowherd's Giants trade proposal is too dumb for New York to even consider

The New York Giants are on pace to own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With three games remaining and sitting at 2-12, the Giants are trailed closely by the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, but have a good chance to remain in that top spot.

While that first selection typically warrants a team looking for a quarterback to jump start its competitive prospects, New York already took a first-round passer in April — Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. The rookie has played in 11 games and racked up a rather impressive 1,802 passing yards, 400 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. So then, why would the Giants ever consider picking another QB in the upcoming draft? Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd seems to think that's the franchise's best option this offseason.

“Giants should trade Jaxson Dart and draft Fernando Mendoza with #1 pick”@colincowherd on what New York should do if they have #1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/lrd8ZO7iBk — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 18, 2025

Trading Jaxson Dart for Fernando Mendoza is all wrong for the Giants

"You trade Jaxson Dart, you take the six-foot-five and a half [Indiana quarterback] Fernando Mendoza, absolutely," Cowherd said on an episode of "The Volume" released Thursday. "I think Mendoza is about as good a prospect as you're going to get."

Woah there. Let's take a breath. Dart has not played anywhere near "panic button" territory, nor was Mendoza a phenomenal player despite winning the Heisman Trophy.

Mendoza is a great, humble guy. He deserves the attention he's getting, but let's take a moment to consider some things. His numbers this year weren't all that eye-popping and had he not won the Big Ten title for the Hoosiers over No. 1 Ohio State, the Heisman might've realistically gone to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Before Cowherd or any other draft pundits go and crown Mendoza the automatic No. 1 pick and start comparing him to guys already in the NFL, let's evaluate how the Hoosier QB stacked up against previous Heisman winners that turned pro (and also were selected high in the first round).

Comparing Heisman Frontrunners to Previous Winners - Yards Responsible For (Regular Season):

-Pavia 4,018

-Mendoza 3,001

-Sayin 3,092

-Moore 2,924



-Burrow 4,614

-Williams 4,058

-Manziel 4,600

-Daniels 4,496

-Young 3,910

-Murray 4,527



pic.twitter.com/87Dak7w6hp — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) December 2, 2025

Mendoza's 3,001 passing yards falls well short of the last five quarterbacks to win the prestigious trophy as well as Johnny Manziel (2012). All but Bryce Young (2021) recorded at least 4,000 passing yards.

In fact, Dart recorded more yards in his junior and senior years than Mendoza did this season. Where Cowherd is getting any indication the latter is the better choice for New York is beyond me.

Drafting Mendoza and trading Dart would also eliminate the dual-threat the Giants have with the latter in shotgun. When running back Cam Skattebo is healthy again, opposing defenses will have to plan for both rushing attacks (concussion protocol be damned).

The best option for New York, if it does keep the first pick, would be to trade the selection for either a boatload of picks or a blue chip acquisition to improve the roster. There's literally no reason for the Giants to blow up one rebuild plan just to start fresh with a different, unproven option.