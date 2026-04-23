Why Super Bowl contenders are fighting over 25-year-old Akheem Mesidor

One player, however, stands out not just for his production but for his readiness despite being significantly older than most draftees this year.

Few things are more valuable in today's NFL than the ability to get after the quarterback. It's why the top three EDGE prospects in the 2026 class (Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.) are set to go in the top 10 picks overall on Thursday night, if not the top five. And yet, the man who finished tied for second in all of FBS in sacks last season with 12.5 — three more than Bain Jr. and six more than Reese — isn't currently projected to go inside the top 20; our FanSided big board currently has him at No. 26.

Such is the conundrum of Miami's Akheem Mesidor. He turned 25 earlier this month, making him one of the oldest prospects in this year's draft. But all you have to do is turn on the tape to see someone more than ready to get after the passer starting in Week 1, a player who could well impact this year's Super Bowl race more than anyone taken ahead of him.

Why Akheem Mesidor is one of the NFL Draft's trickiest cases

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The red flags in Mesidor's profile are obvious. You can start with his age: At 25, he's several months older than Will Anderson Jr., who's already entering his fourth year in the NFL. Physically, Mesidor is more or less a finished product, and there isn't growth to dream on in the same way as there is for a guy like Reese (who won't even turn 21 until August). It also means that, by the time he's ready for a second contract, Mesidor will already be pushing 30, an age at which physical decline typically begins at his position.

He also doesn't come with the lengthiest track record of elite production. For as great as his numbers were in 2025, they were a significant outlier: He nearly doubled his previous season high in sacks (12.5 vs. 7) and tackles for loss (17.5 vs. 10.5). Was this a player coming into his own, or a grown man beating up on younger competition?

But it's easy enough to explain away his long and winding road through college ball. He committed to West Virginia out of high school, where he spent two years playing at defensive tackle. And when he switched to EDGE upon transferring back home to Miami in 2022, he blew up, recording seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss despite starting just nine games. The 2023 season was supposed to be his coming out party before jumping to the draft ... only for a foot injury to cut things short after just three games.

Mesidor came back healthy for 2024, but the Canes were so beat up on the interior that Mesidor was forced to move back to tackle out of necessity — which helps explain why his disruption and sack numbers dipped across the board. This isn't a Kenny Pickett situation, where an older player sees an abnormal leap in production. Really, the 2025 season wasn't an outlier so much as it was the first time that Mesidor has a full, healthy year as an edge rusher.

And the results speak for themselves. Say whatever you want about his age, but anyone who watched Mesidor at Miami last year will see an NFL-caliber EDGE, both in his ability to rush the passer and his ability to hold up against the run thanks to a relentless motor. His unique profile isn't a great fit for everyone, and I understand why teams taking a longer view (and picking higher in the draft) won't have him near the tops of their boards. But while he might not be a fit for a rebuild, he's a perfect pick for a team hoping to finish building a championship-caliber defense.

For certain Super Bowl contenders, Akheem Mesidor's age is an asset — not a liability

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The FanSided big board currently has Mesidor listed as among the top five fits for four different teams: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. And that's not just because those teams are picking later in the first round, after the top-tier EDGE talent has already come off the board.

A team like, say, the Tennessee Titans wouldn't have much use for Mesidor; by the time they're ready to seriously compete, he'll already be at an age where handing him a hefty second contract could be a risky proposition. But the flip side to his age is that, unlike younger prospects who still have some learning (and some physical maturing) to do, Mesidor is more or less a finished product — a grown man ready to stand up to the intensity of the NFL game from day one.

Which mkaes him an ideal fit for someone like Detroit or Dallas, two teams looking to maximize their contention windows with aging quarterbacks but that desperately need more pass-rush juice if they hope to make noise in the NFC this year. You could say the same for Tampa Bay, which has an offense ready to compete right now but a defense that let them down mightily down the stretch last season, or Philly, which needs cost-controlled pieces on defense as its offense gets increasingly expensive.

Heck, Mesidor would even fit a team like the Buffalo Bills, which our own Mike Luciano recently mocked him to at No. 26. If you're building for the future, you can look elsewhere; but if you're planning on playing meaningful games in January (or, hopefully, February) and you don't feel great about your pass rushing situation as currently constructed, Mesidor comes with a high floor and a ready-made ability to help from multiple alignments.