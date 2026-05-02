Why the 2026 NFL schedule release could keep fans waiting longer than usual

The NFL Draft is in the books, which means the next big event on the football calendar is the 2026 schedule release. Fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of schedule each spring, which helps them plan tailgating schedules or trips to see new stadiums, and it has traditionally been released in the middle of May (or at least it has ever since the COVID pandemic).

That timeline may be altered this year, with CBS Sports' Jon Breech reporting on the possibility that the schedule doesn't have a firm release date yet — and that the wait could stretch all the way into June in a worst-case scenario. Breech cites an interview that NFL VP Of Broadcast Planning Mike North did with the "It's Always Game Day In Buffalo" podcast, where North explained a few issues that could hold things up.

When is the 2026 NFL schedule release? It's more complicated than you think

Roger Goodell during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North specifically cited broadcast rights issues as a potential hold-up in the schedule release. The NFL is reportedly considering the creation of a five-game package that could include a Thanksgiving Eve game, the Week 1 game between the 49ers and Rams in Australia, a second Black Friday game and a Christmas Eve game.

That package remains without a buyer, and finding one would expedite the process as those appear to be some of the more unique wrinkles to the league's scheduling process. North also mentioned in the interview that scheduling can be delayed if there is a crazy trade or pick in the draft — basically, anything that might affect which games the league wants in certain prime-time windows — but with things proceeding normally there it appears that rights issues would be the primary hold up in the 2026 schedule release.

With training camps coming up later in the summer, the NFL obviously doesn't want to miss its typical schedule-release window. Roger Goodell has perfected the league as a year-round exercise, and generating conversation about the schedule in an otherwise dead period is a not-insignificant part of that. Of course, aside from PR concerns, it doesn't much matter exactly when the schedule comes out.

The NFL's schedule release date doesn't truly matter

The league has been working to deliver the schedule for fans in the second week of May since that is the precedent they have established. It wouldn't end the world, however, if fans had to wait an extra week to assign dates, times and networks to games everyone knows will come at some point. After all, the opponents for each team are already known; the only thing that's left to be determined is the specific order.

The main reason the schedule release stayed in May in the first place was to allow the NFL to have more real estate in the minds of fans. The period between the end of the draft and the start of training camp in July is the most dead period on the league calendar, so adding the schedule release in May extends their window of relevance even further.

At the end of the day, the schedule release exercise in itself is a way of just creating hype for the new season. Fans who follow closely on social media can find out almost 90 percent of the schedule hours before the "official" schedule release show on NFL Network. Waiting an extra week won't hurt anyone and it wouldn't be surprising to see the league aim for later May releases in the future.