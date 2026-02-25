Why the Raiders expecting Maxx Crosby in Vegas can't be taken at face value

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t know what to do with star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The team says it doesn’t want to trade him, but it's also reportedly “listening” to any offers it might get. You can’t be mad at Crosby for wanting out of Vegas, considering how last season ended and the general dysfunction that's plagued his NFL career. It seems like the Raiders realize that on some level: If you’re willing to listen to offers then you’re most likely leaning toward doing it anyway. So why are things so confusing?

The Raiders know how detrimental it can be trading away an elite edge rusher, which is why they are hesitant about a move with Crosby. But this back-and-forth isn’t doing anything but straining the relationship even further. They’re best off trading Crosby before things worsen between the two sides.

Things are getting no closer to a resolution, which in itself makes it clear the Raiders claiming Crosby will remain with the team is just a smoke screen.

Raiders’ mixed messages point to a bitter end to Maxx Crosby saga

Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It really doesn’t make much sense why the Raiders are playing hardball with Crosby at this point. He wants out and this team needs a lot of work, so why waste your best opportunity to get some draft capital and fully dive into a rebuild? I’d understand not wanting to trade him if he wasn’t demanding a trade, but Crosby wants out and the Raiders have everything to gain in moving him now. Sending these mixed messages isn’t helping anything.

I don’t know if Crosby will end up holding out if he’s not traded this offseason, but the Raiders don’t seem like they’re truly expecting this to work out in their favor. Crosby has every reason to leave after how things ended in the 2025 season.

He was a healthy scratch for the final two games and though there’s a new coach in town, now feels like a better time than ever for him to find a new team. A fresh start for everybody. The Raiders have already named their asking price for Crosby. If that doesn’t tell you how they really feel, I don't know what will.

Why Maxx Crosby shouldn’t feel obligated to return to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Crosby has every right to do what he feels is best for him. That’s why after seven mediocre seasons, he has the right to be upset with the direction of this team. Sure, he signed an extension to remain with them knowing that Mark Davis was still at the helm, but the relationship hadn’t yet gotten strained like it is now. If this carries into the preseason and the two sides are still at odds, who wouldn’t want out of that situation?

The Raiders could get a haul for Crosby, who would most likely land with a contender. That would give him what he wants – a chance to win a championship – and the Raiders some draft capital that's too good to turn down. Vegas has already said they want two first-round picks and a player for Crosby, and that could seriously kick-start the next era of this franchise with a promising young QB at the helm in Fernando Mendoza.

Since both sides can get what they want, it just makes the most sense for them to go their separate ways. Credit to Las Vegas for being optimistic, but it’s obvious that the only way this ends is with Crosby on a new team. Anything else and it’s clear the Raiders are delaying the perfect time to start their rebuild.