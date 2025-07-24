Will Howard already let Ben Roethlisberger down at Steelers training camp

Hey rookie, welcome to the NFL. It was never going to come easily for Will Howard, who was drafted on Day 3 by the Pittsburgh Steelers with low expectations. The National Champion and former Ohio State Buckeye was expected to compete for the QB3 spot on the Steelers depth chart. The good news is he has done that. The bad news is that, for some reason, he has received a little too much hype with the help of one Steelers legend. Yes, I'm talking about Ben Roethlisberger.

Howard and Roethlisberger are similar heights. Howard went to high school in Pennsylvania, while Ben is from Ohio. Both were drafted because of their collegiate efforts in the state of Ohio. There's a lot to like about those comps, but it also doesn't guarantee the same level of success. Roethlisberger was a first-round pick in one of the best QB classes in NFL history. Howard went late in one of the worst.

Ben Roethlisberger praised Steelers rookie Will Howard too soon

Roethlisberger went out of his way to praise Howard prior to training camp. As if there weren't enough pressure on a late-round rookie heading into the biggest moment of his football career, Roethlisberger made sure to give him a jolt. As always, Ben is the best with timing.

“He gets drafted sixth round and tears pouring down his face, his dream of playing in the NFL,” Roethlisberger said on 'Sports Spectrum Podcast.' “At least he has a chance. Doesn’t mean he’s going to make it; sixth round, but he’s excited about it...You watch other guys, and they get drafted and are like, ‘Let’s throw a party. Let’s have cameras.’ I’m not trying to bash any one person. But you just see the difference sometimes in the love of the game.”

Roethlisberger appeared to take a shot at Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders after his draft fall, but all this does is put the pressure squarely on Howard to produce. Steelers camp started just a few days ago, and Howard has already hit a few bumps in the road.

Will Howard's development is in the early stages, and the Steelers know it

Howard wasn't shy about how he has struggled adjusting to the timing of the professional game early in his development.

"I think the complexity of it is definitely something. It's also that complexity compounded with 'You gotta do that, and you gotta be able to process those things...and be faster than these guys,'" Howard said.

As a Pennsylvania native, Howard has a lot of stake in his own performance. The most likely outcome for him this year is a spot on the practice squad, as Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are set to top the quarterback depth chart.

What is helpful for Howard is that both veteran quarterback don't see him as a threat and are eager to help him along. Rodgers has mentioned Howard several times in interviews with Pittsburgh media and even of the Pat McAfee show. Howard is eager to learn from a Hall-of-Fame mentor in Rodgers, even if the veteran's off-field habits are weary at best.

Howard has promise, but Roethlisberger was a little too high on a late-round rookie heading into training camp. We've all been there, but most of us are fans. He ought to know better.