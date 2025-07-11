Xavier Worthy teases plan that could haunt Chiefs opponents in 2025

When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy out of Texas with the last pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the football world froze for a second. No way did the best quarterback in the league just get the carbon copy of Tyreek Hill exactly when they needed it.

Andy Reid unleashed Worthy last year in a slew of gadget plays and downfield plays to showcase just how much of a threat he will be with further development. Now there’s a chance he can take his electric speed on special teams and if he does, the NFL will once again be on high alert when No. 1 is on the field.

“Stay tuned. Stay tuned. I can’t drop that yet,” Worthy said while making an appearance on Up and Adams.

Without saying anything, Worthy said a whole lot there. Unlocking him on special teams gives the Chiefs yet another threat and can be part of their resurgence to NFL dominance. With the uncertainty of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs are probably going to work Worthy in more and draw up more plays for him to get the ball on offense as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to unlock another level of Xavier Worthy in 2025

If the Chiefs truly use Worthy as a punt returner that could take this team to a new level. Having his speed on special teams is unmatched. Back when Hill was playing in Kansas City, he too, was a special teams returner. We saw how that went.

Worthy didn’t have a crazy rookie season, finishing with 638 yards and six touchdowns. But there’s a whole lot of room for growth. The biggest thing is he should have a bigger role next season. Last season was all about getting him acclimated with the offense. This next season is about unleashing him.

The Chiefs had a whole lot of receiver issues last year between injuries, midseason acquisitions and a lot of new faces. This year, Rice should be healthy and his pending investigation won’t impede him from playing this season as of now.

Worthy is the new toy that has some experience and is ready to be a true No. 1 in this offense. When the Chiefs drafted him, he was a player that was the perfect replacement for Hill, who bullied his way out of Kansas City for Miami. The Chiefs couldn’t have found a better player to take over Hill’s former role and putting Worthy on punt returns is taking this team to a new level.