NHL doesn’t need another 4 Nations Face-Off thanks to next round of international tournaments

More than 16 million viewers in North America tuned in to the 4 Nations final. Hockey fans, even the ones who feared the 4 Nations Face-Off wouldn’t be much more exciting than an All-Star game, tuned in to check out the action. And it was so much better than an All-Star game.

The USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden participated in a round robin-style tournament where they collected points to advance to the final. Ultimately, the championship game featured a renewal of the long-time rivalry between the U.S. and Canada, and while the United States defeated Canada in the preliminary round, it was the Canadians who took home the 4 Nations trophy in overtime of a thrilling final.

Since the best-on-best action captivated hockey fans, and it was everything it promised to be, why shouldn’t the NHL host another one? Because of the upcoming slate of international tournaments, including the Olympics and a big event that the NHL and NHLPA are planning.

Upcoming best-on-best international hockey tournaments could keep the 4 Nations momentum rolling

The 4 Nations Face-Off was designed as a way to get back to best-on-best action and set the table for a regular schedule of international tournaments. Safe to say it was a hit. Next up, the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milan Cortina from Feb. 6-22, 2026, marking the first time that NHL players will be able to participate in the Olympic Games since 2014.

It won’t stop there. The NHL has announced the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, set to take place during the 2027-28 NHL season. With plenty of time to plan, more than four nations will be able to participate, meaning we’ll get to see even more incredible NHL players involved rather than just those from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

There doesn't need to do a best-on-best every single year. 2027 is a time for a breather for the players in between the 2026 Olympics and the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. Then there will be the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps. Best-on-best tournaments will occur every two years. That way, there’s enough time for fans to clamor for the next one.

The 2028 World Cup of Hockey will be officiated by NHL officials using NHL rules. The NHL and NHLPA will work together to determine the rest of the details, including dates, locations, participating teams and more. Further information on the event will be released later this year.

It was about time that professional hockey got back to best-on-best action. Regularly scheduled international tournaments and NHL players returning to the Olympic Games give fans something to look forward to. As the 4 Nations Face-Off proved, fans love seeing the brightest stars passionately playing for their home countries.