NHL Power Rankings: 4 legitimate Stanley Cup contenders after Carolina Hurricanes land Mikko Rantanen

After a shocking trade, the Carolina Hurricanes have elevated their chances of winning the Stanley Cup in the 2024-25 NHL season. Which other teams are contenders for the Cup?

By Marci Rubin

Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders
Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders / Bruce Bennett/GettyImages
Just ahead of the NHL’s break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Stanley Cup contenders continue to shine. A surprising trade boosted one team higher in contention over the past week. Another top team has surprised us all season long. Some teams are rising and falling throughout the regular season, but others have had staying power.

16 NHL teams will qualify for the playoffs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in mid-April and last through June. Which teams are most likely to win the Stanley Cup?

NHL Power Rankings: All 32 teams ranked

Rank

Team

1

Washington Capitals

2

Winnipeg Jets

3

Edmonton Oilers

4

Carolina Hurricanes

5

Vegas Golden Knights

6

Dallas Stars

7

Toronto Maple Leafs

8

Florida Panthers

9

Minnesota Wild

10

New Jersey Devils

11

Los Angeles Kings

12

Colorado Avalanche

13

Ottawa Senators

14

Tampa Bay Lightning

15

Columbus Blue Jackets

16

Boston Bruins

17

Calgary Flames

18

New York Rangers

19

Montreal Canadiens

20

Philadelphia Flyers

21

Vancouver Canucks

22

Detroit Red Wings

23

St. Louis Blues

24

New York Islanders

25

Utah Hockey Club

26

Pittsburgh Penguins

27

Seattle Kraken

28

Nashville Predators

29

Anaheim Ducks

30

Buffalo Sabres

31

Chicago Blackhawks

32

San Jose Sharks

Washington Capitals prove they are for real

Although the Washington Capitals squeaked into the playoffs last season, they’re soaring this season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference, recently had a 12-game point streak and they’re 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The 2024-25 Capitals are about more than Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. We didn’t see it coming before the season, but the Capitals are the team to beat.

A lot of Capitals players are shining this season. In addition to Ovechkin, there’s Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson, Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael. Thompson has been so good in goal that his name is in the Vezina Trophy conversation. Earlier this week, the Capitals locked Thompson up for six more years with a well-deserved $35.1 million contract. One fear for the Capitals is that Ovechkin hasn't looked the same since coming back from an injury. The other contenders also have more notable stars. But this Capitals team is for real.

Winnipeg Jets continue to dominate the west

The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the Western Conference. What do the Capitals and Jets have in common? A lot is going right for these two teams this year. A major factor is goaltending. Connor Hellebuyck has provided nothing short of elite goaltending. He’s the favorite for this season’s Vezina Trophy, which he won last season. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are close to the 30-goal mark and both have already surpassed 50 points. 

In their last 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1. Although they are already a tough team, they’re looking to acquire a defenseman before the trade deadline to strengthen their blueline. Once teams get into the playoffs, anything can happen. But could a Capitals vs. Jets Stanley Cup Final be on the horizon?

Edmonton Oilers have staying power

Coming off a Stanley Cup run that ended in a loss in the Stanley Cup Finals last year, the Edmonton Oilers are hungrier than ever this season. They were so close to becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993. This season, they’ve maintained a spot as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They’re 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Oilers have firepower from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. McDavid is back after serving a three-game suspension. The team won two out of three games without him. As the trade deadline approaches in early March, the Oilers are looking to add a little boost to their defensive depth. This could be the year a Canadian team finally takes back the Cup.

Carolina Hurricanes surge with shocking trade

The Carolina Hurricanes surged this week in their chances to win the Stanley Cup. Mikko Rantanen’s trade from Colorado was a shock. In the last season of a six-year contract with the Avalanche, Rantanen was working on an extension. Following two straight 100-point seasons, Rantanen had 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche this season, putting him on pace to surpass 107 points again. In the blockbuster three-way trade, the Hurricanes also received Taylor Hall and prospect Nils Juntorp from the Blackhawks.

Thanks to players such as Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Brent Burns and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Canes were already a team hovering in the Stanley Cup conversation. They are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. The move to acquire Rantanen solidified their place as a contender. Rantanen gives them that extra offensive boost they needed. Expect to see meaningful hockey for the Canes down the stretch.

