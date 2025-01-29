NHL Power Rankings: 4 legitimate Stanley Cup contenders after Carolina Hurricanes land Mikko Rantanen
By Marci Rubin
Just ahead of the NHL’s break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Stanley Cup contenders continue to shine. A surprising trade boosted one team higher in contention over the past week. Another top team has surprised us all season long. Some teams are rising and falling throughout the regular season, but others have had staying power.
16 NHL teams will qualify for the playoffs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in mid-April and last through June. Which teams are most likely to win the Stanley Cup?
NHL Power Rankings: All 32 teams ranked
Rank
Team
1
Washington Capitals
2
Winnipeg Jets
3
Edmonton Oilers
4
Carolina Hurricanes
5
Vegas Golden Knights
6
Dallas Stars
7
Toronto Maple Leafs
8
Florida Panthers
9
Minnesota Wild
10
New Jersey Devils
11
Los Angeles Kings
12
Colorado Avalanche
13
Ottawa Senators
14
Tampa Bay Lightning
15
Columbus Blue Jackets
16
Boston Bruins
17
Calgary Flames
18
New York Rangers
19
Montreal Canadiens
20
Philadelphia Flyers
21
Vancouver Canucks
22
Detroit Red Wings
23
St. Louis Blues
24
New York Islanders
25
Utah Hockey Club
26
Pittsburgh Penguins
27
Seattle Kraken
28
Nashville Predators
29
Anaheim Ducks
30
Buffalo Sabres
31
Chicago Blackhawks
32
San Jose Sharks
Washington Capitals prove they are for real
Although the Washington Capitals squeaked into the playoffs last season, they’re soaring this season. They sit atop the Eastern Conference, recently had a 12-game point streak and they’re 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The 2024-25 Capitals are about more than Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. We didn’t see it coming before the season, but the Capitals are the team to beat.
A lot of Capitals players are shining this season. In addition to Ovechkin, there’s Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson, Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael. Thompson has been so good in goal that his name is in the Vezina Trophy conversation. Earlier this week, the Capitals locked Thompson up for six more years with a well-deserved $35.1 million contract. One fear for the Capitals is that Ovechkin hasn't looked the same since coming back from an injury. The other contenders also have more notable stars. But this Capitals team is for real.
Winnipeg Jets continue to dominate the west
The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the Western Conference. What do the Capitals and Jets have in common? A lot is going right for these two teams this year. A major factor is goaltending. Connor Hellebuyck has provided nothing short of elite goaltending. He’s the favorite for this season’s Vezina Trophy, which he won last season. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are close to the 30-goal mark and both have already surpassed 50 points.
In their last 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1. Although they are already a tough team, they’re looking to acquire a defenseman before the trade deadline to strengthen their blueline. Once teams get into the playoffs, anything can happen. But could a Capitals vs. Jets Stanley Cup Final be on the horizon?
Edmonton Oilers have staying power
Coming off a Stanley Cup run that ended in a loss in the Stanley Cup Finals last year, the Edmonton Oilers are hungrier than ever this season. They were so close to becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993. This season, they’ve maintained a spot as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They’re 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
The Oilers have firepower from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. McDavid is back after serving a three-game suspension. The team won two out of three games without him. As the trade deadline approaches in early March, the Oilers are looking to add a little boost to their defensive depth. This could be the year a Canadian team finally takes back the Cup.
Carolina Hurricanes surge with shocking trade
The Carolina Hurricanes surged this week in their chances to win the Stanley Cup. Mikko Rantanen’s trade from Colorado was a shock. In the last season of a six-year contract with the Avalanche, Rantanen was working on an extension. Following two straight 100-point seasons, Rantanen had 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche this season, putting him on pace to surpass 107 points again. In the blockbuster three-way trade, the Hurricanes also received Taylor Hall and prospect Nils Juntorp from the Blackhawks.
Thanks to players such as Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Brent Burns and Pyotr Kochetkov, the Canes were already a team hovering in the Stanley Cup conversation. They are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. The move to acquire Rantanen solidified their place as a contender. Rantanen gives them that extra offensive boost they needed. Expect to see meaningful hockey for the Canes down the stretch.