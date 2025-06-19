Bruins fans refuse to take the rage bait after Brad Marchand wins a cup elsewhere

Every Boston Bruins fan's worst nightmare just came true: the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup. They went back-to-back, winning this time with former Bruins captain Brad Marchand playing an integral role.

Marchand scored six goals in the six-game Stanley Cup Final series against the Edmonton Oilers, and he scored 10 goals while racking up 20 points in 23 playoff games. No matter how you slice it, Marchand was one of the best players on the eventual Stanley Cup-winning team.

Rather than express frustration with Marchand winning with a team Boston fans can't stand, as some social media accounts tried to get Bruins fans to do, the fan base collectively went out of their way to praise Marchand for winning his second Stanley Cup.

Tag a Bruins fan to ruin their night. pic.twitter.com/VNb2NrPZm0 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2025

Bruins fans show class after Brad Marchand wins Stanley Cup with Panthers

Couldn’t be happier for him. — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) June 18, 2025

Ultimately, there's a difference between cheering for a player and cheering for a team. Bruins fans can still root for Marchand even if he's wearing a Panthers jersey. This tweet proves that.

Only reason I would have wanted Florida to win. Marchand deserves it. — Connor (@Bedsysburnerr) June 18, 2025

Bruins fans were very clearly rooting against Florida, but that doesn't mean they can't be happy for a player who deserves to hoist another Stanley Cup.

As a Bruins fan, I loved seeing Marchy shine through this cup run. The Bruins weren't going anywhere. He deserves this. The Panthers are a fun team to watch in the end, with a goalie in a league of his own. Congrats, Florida! — Larry Pattison Jr. (@LarryTPattison) June 18, 2025

Again, Marchand deserves this. He wore the B on his sweater for almost two full decades and never wanted to leave. The Bruins are a team that badly needs to enter a rebuild, and that's just not an ideal situation for a 37-year-old with Stanley Cup aspirations to be in. The Bruins sent him to a team that had a chance to win, and Marchand's play led him to a Cup.

Most fans are happy for Marchand. It’s the organization they have the issues with. — JimmyG🇺🇸🇮🇹🙏 (@JimmyGondo67) June 18, 2025

At the end of the day, Bruins fans just wish Marchand wasn't traded to Florida of all teams. They understand why he was traded, especially when the two sides couldn't agree to an extension, but Bruins fans wish the front office sent him just about anywhere else.

I can't imagine a Bruins fan not being thrilled for him. — West Coast Hockey Bias (@MarcelAndRogie) June 18, 2025

It isn't just one or two Bruins fans who are happy for Marchand — virtually the entire fan base is. Marchand gave his all for the Bruins and the city of Boston for 16 years. He didn't demand a trade. There's no reason for him to be viewed as an enemy, and Bruins fans aren't treating him as if he is.

swing & miss here guys — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) June 18, 2025

Ultimately, any attempt to get Bruins fans to say anything negative about Marchand is a swing and a miss. It will not happen, nor should it. He'll forever be a legend in the eyes of Bruins fans. The entire fan base is in agreement on that front.