Oilers must do these 3 things to force Game 7 in 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers have been here before, and that's not a humble brag. Digging yourself out of a 3-2 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final with hockey's most coveted prize on the line is not a comfortable place to be.

The Oilers and Florida Panthers are battling it out on the ice in the final series in the NHL's post-season; for the second consecutive year we've seen these same two teams put their hearts, souls, and literal bodies on the line. In 2024 the Oilers climbed out of a steep 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, with the Panthers eventually clinching their first Cup on home ice. Fast-forward to 2025, where the Oilers have not given the Panthers a deep series lead, but they're once again down 3-2 and are hoping to force a Game 7 on Tuesday night; otherwise the Panthers will become repeat Stanley Cup champs. The Cup will be at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6, ready to make a grand appearance if the Panthers shut down Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

As fans watching, we've seen some promise from Edmonton, but the reality is that Florida is just a bit quicker, a bit more physical, and a lot more elevated in their play between the pipes. So, what do the Oilers have to do to force a Game 7?

1. Stop Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett and the relentless Panthers forecheck

Stop Panthers winger Brad Marchand sounds funny; because this isn't something that we thought would be on our 2025 Bingo card. Brad Marchand is a Florida Panther and he is absolutely dominating play this Stanley Cup Final. At age 37 he is in talks for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is voted on and given to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marchand is having a historic run through the playoffs, but especially here in the Finals. After a two-goal outing in Game 5, Marchand's goals total so far in just the Finals is at six, and most of those goals were absolute beauties. He has the fourth-most points in NHL history in potential series-clinching games (25 points in 37 games played), so what's on the menu for Game 6?! The Oilers need to shut it down.

He's truly playing at a level that I don't think anyone expected, if you remember when he got traded to Florida from Boston he did not play right away, as he was nursing some long-term injuries. He got his body and mind right and now is back to prime-time play.

Brad Marchand scored two goals directly off faceoffs.



And by directly we mean, he deked out the whole Oilers team. Twice. pic.twitter.com/1YgqvDBjlY — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 15, 2025

They also have to stop Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who is likely the favorite at this point for the Conn Smythe. He has been on a run this post-season, scoring 15 goals so far with 13 of those on the road (he has an active six-game road scoring streak as we speak). His stats speak well for him in this Conn Smythe race. Bennett is just hot hot hot right now, and the Oilers need to stop him.

If you combine Marchand and Bennett with the strong forecheck of the Cats, who have scored at least five goals per game in four games in this series alone, and you have a lethal team. To force a Game 7, this needs to be shut down.

Also, who will be stopping these two in net - Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard?! They have yet to announce who will be the starter.

2. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl must produce

The best hockey player in the world in Connor McDavid has been held to one goal this series. In Game 3 he was held off the score sheet entirely but through Games 1,2 and 4 he has six helpers. McDavid needs to have himself a night; it's essential to the survival of his hockey team that he produce big.

When his team needed him most in the 2024 Cup Final he scored back-to-back four-point outings, securing more chances for the Oilers to try to win the Cup. This go-around we haven't seen that kind of production from the captain, but McDavid has the highest point-per-game in NHL history (1.64) when facing elimination, so that tells me we could see a huge night on Tuesday from Number 97.

McDavid's teammate, forward Leon Draisaitl, also ranks in the top-ten in NHL history in points-per-game when facing elimination (1.36). Draisaitl has generated more offensive numbers this series, coming in clutch with two OT winners in addition to two regulation goals. He needs to keep these numbers up in Game 6 to help force the much needed Game 7.

Oil country needs them both, desperately!

3. Get an early lead on the scoreboard

The Oilers have to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky early. Edmonton has had to climb out of a multi-goal hole in three of five games in this series, winning only one of those contests in OT. If they can get on the board early and take away the stress of needing a comeback performance, forcing a Game 7 may be more realistic.

Scoring goals on "Bob" is not easy; we've seen this time and time again. He has 133 high-danger saves this post-season, which leads the league. He is great down low with his stick and pad accuracy, not much gets by him. The place to beat Bob is above the glove and blocker, so this is key for the Oilers offense. Take mid-range shots often and accurately and they may be able to score enough to force a Game 7.

Florida is all-time 1-3 in the Stanley Cup Final in series-clinching games, so realistically the Oilers have numbers on their side. But the Panthers have such a deep team from top to bottom that it will be hard for Edmonton to secure a Cup. Force a Game 7? Totally doable. Tune in Tuesday night; this series has had it all!