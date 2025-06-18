Where to buy Florida Panthers Stanley Cup champion gear and merch

The Florida Panthers are once again Stanley Cup champions. In an anticipated rematch against the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers picked up a dominant 5-1 Game 6 win to win their second Stanley Cup championship. With that, the Panthers are just the third team in the cap era of the NHL to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

To the victors, go the spoils. While the Panthers will be partying with the Cup for quite some time, their fanbase will no doubt be looking to boast to their friends and family that their favorite team won the Cup by wearing the official championship gear.

So, how can Panthers fans get the official 2025 Stanley Cup championship gear?

Where can you buy official Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup championship gear?

Panthers fans can buy their official 2025 Stanley Cup championship gear from Fanatics, NHL Shop, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Since Fanatics is the official fan apparel partner of the NHL, that is perhaps the easiest place to find championship gear. While fans won't get the championship gear immediately, Fanatics does say that the items will ship out within one-to-two business days. NHL Shop is the same, since it is part of Fanatics.

On Fanatics, the official Panthers' championship t-shirt runs for $41.99, and the official hat costs $35.99. Panthers jerseys with the official Stanley Cup logo, featuring players like Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, and Aleksander Barkov, run for $249.99. Other pieces of championship gear offered include a hooded sweatshirt for $79.99, a championship flag for $46.99, and a WWE Stanley Cup championship belt for $549.99.

For those in the Florida area, Dick's Sporting Goods may have the Panthers championship apparel in store. However, it's probably best to call your local store to see if they have them in stock.