Nick Sirianni is the perfect coach for Philly, especially because Eagles fans hate him
By Austen Bundy
In four seasons with head coach Nick Sirianni in charge, the Philadelphia Eagles are 48-20, going four-for-four on playoff appearances which includes a trip to the Super Bowl in 2022. So, why then do Eagles fans constantly call for his firing?
Well, decisions like in Week 2 when he called for a passing play on third down late in the fourth quarter up 18-15 against the Atlanta Falcons, which wound up being unsuccessful and resulted in a last second loss certainly don't help him in their eyes.
But despite those slip ups, the team is still winning and looks to be the only team that could challenge the one-seeded Detroit Lions for a trip to Super Bowl LIX this year. The combination of a winning culture and the hate from fans is the perfect storm for Sirianni to navigate.
Nick Sirianni is made for Philadelphia and the Eagles are made for him
If you've watched the old NBC show Parks and Recreation you'll be familiar with a moment where the character Dennis Feinstein (played by comedian Jason Mantzoukas) addresses a crowd of protestors who are booing him and says, "Yes, give me your boos, I am nourished by your hatred!"
That clip essentially encapsulates Sirianni's relationship with Eagles fans. He doesn't care that they want him gone, he's going to keep winning and he's going to keep doing it while being fueled by the haters. He has bigger priorities than continually engaging in a pointless shouting match with the fan base.
Sirianni takes a player-first approach to his team, which was illustrated beautifully in a report by ESPN's Tim McManus on Wednesday. The piece describes how Sirianni prioritizes personal relationships with his players off the field in order to get the best out of them on it.
That tactic seems to be working because Philadelphia's win percentage (.706) since Sirianni took over is the third best by a head coach in the Super Bowl era, trailing only John Madden and George Allen, according to McManus.
"It's incredible to have a coach like him who cares about each individual on this team like that. Yeah, he's a special coach," veteran long-snapper Rick Lovato said.
"I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he's been able to accomplish," quarterback Jalen Hurts said in October.
His players believe in him and that's translated to success on the gridirion, booing fans be damned.