Nick Sirianni's post-Super Bowl heat check makes Kellen Moore departure more awkward
By John Buhler
We are merely waiting for the the i's to be dotted and the t's to be crossed in all of this. All signs point toward Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are the only team in the NFL without a head coach and have been waiting patiently for the Eagles' playoff run to end. Moore is expected to be named their next coach.
However, in the immediate aftermath of Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had the audacity to say let's run it back when it comes to Moore's biggest decision of his coaching career. While the Saints may no longer be a well-run organization, there are only 32 of these jobs. Moore is still in his 30s and has been on a fast track toward eventually becoming a head coach.
This was Moore's first, and potentially his last, season on the Eagles staff. The former backup quarterback of the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys has bounced around the league the last few years ever since Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys essentially scapegoated him for another playoff disaster of their own creation. Moore owes it to himself to take the Saints job and never look back.
Sirianni may have been caught up in the moment, but this remark only feeds into his overall narrative.
Sirianni will get paid handsomely on a new contract, but losing yet another coordinator is never great.
Nick Sirianni wants Kellen Moore to run it back with Philadelphia Eagles
From Sirianni's standpoint, I understand why he would want Moore to return. He is now overqualified to be an NFL offensive coordinator. Moore makes Sirianni's job easier as the primary play-caller. By returning to Philadelphia, it would prevent Sirianni from having to make yet another coordinator hire. Replacing him would be his fifth since losing the Super Bowl three years ago to the Kanas City Chiefs.
However, I just think that Sirianni's comments about wanting to run it back with Moore are incredibly selfish. You need to be happy for your guys to get the big opportunities they deserve. The team Moore is most closely tied to in Dallas opted to go in a different direction than him by promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer from within. Moore is ready for his next big moment.
Should Moore take the Saints job, he would be the third branch to stem off Sirianni's budding coaching tree. Two of his former coordinators run NFL teams now in Jonathan Gannon with the Arizona Cardinals and Shane Steichen with the Indianapolis Colts. Moore leaving for the Saints would make it three. It would be a feather in Sirianni's cap, but it would also make a repeat that much harder.
Let's hope that Sirianni replaces Moore with someone closer to Steichen than he is to Brian Johnson.