Nico Harrison’s first media session since Luka Dončić trade proves he’s still scared

When you make a mistake, it’s important to acknowledge it as quickly as possible. Make up for any harm you may have caused and learn your lesson. Mistakes aren’t necessarily horrible. In fact they’re a great way to learn! I have to remind myself of that all the time, but it’s true. Hooray for growth!

Growth lets you out into the world to interact with people as a better version of yourself. You’ve learned a lesson and now can now put that knowledge to use to make the world a better place, maybe pass on that knowledge yourself. Maybe you asked for help! Make sure those people are thanked! Teamwork is a virtue or something.

But I do understand some mistakes are harder to swallow than others. Sometimes they affect you and others deeply. When these things happen, you’re stronger when you take full accountability for your actions and make sure you listen from those you’ve harmed in response to what you’ve done so to determine the best way forward. It’s a weird sort of collaboration. Lines of communication have to be open.

Nico Harrison is either pretending or lying to himself

Or you can just do this:

Mavericks execs Nico Harrison and Rick Welts are holding a roundtable this AM with selected Dallas media members.



Cameras/audio recording devices were not permitted for Harrison's first session with local reporters since the Luka Dončić trade.



More NBA: https://t.co/IIIlAloJCf pic.twitter.com/mHeVLMn8BQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 15, 2025

And then do this:



Nico said “defense wins championships” repeatedly in response to any question about why the Luka trade happened. i’ll have more on our @DLLS_Mavs show at noon. https://t.co/nAXxQIUXnS — tim cato (@tim_cato) April 15, 2025

You know, just be a big bunch of clandestine weirdos who invite a few select people with no audio recording devices to a locked room in order to repeat a long-dead mantra about defense to them.

I’m not sure the Mavs are really getting anywhere in the process of digging out of this hole they made and then filling it back in. That’s as if to imply there’s only one hole. That’s just the “The Team Is Worse” hole. That Luka trade made so many damn holes, and the holes are, like, really big. The “Lack of Faith by the Local Market” hole is there. The “Jersey Sales” hole is there. So many holes.

But if they’re still of the belief that they did the right thing, and they’re still of the mind that there might be select members of the media to whom they could successfully pitch their pasteurized side of the story … it all just feels very gross.

It would have been nice to see that some progress was being made behind the scenes since the disaster happened, and they decided to actually, like, say something. It really would have been nice.