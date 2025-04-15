Nico Iamaleava might have to transfer to Bishop Sycamore as move backfires terribly

I am starting to crack like Nico Iamaleava's helmet in the Tennessee Volunteers' first-round game at the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year's expanded College Football Playoff. Not only are we running out explanations for why he decided to enter the spring transfer portal in the first place, but we are running out of places where he could go. North Carolina, Notre Dame and USC all said no, thank you.

While Bill Belichick picking a former Group of Five quarterback over Iamaleava stunned us, what does it say the Tulane Green Wave are no longer interested in bringing him in? Jon Sumrall is a fantastic head coach, but he would rather see what else is out there in a post-Darian Mensah world than to give Iamaleava Darian Mensah Duke money. He has to replace TJ Finley, who likes to drive people's cars.

Every team that On3's Pete Nakos had tied to Iamaleava, with the exception of his home state's UCLA Bruins, has been crossed off. UCLA may be the team to beat, but nobody is lining up to sign this guy. Money talks and other stuff walks. I have never seen a quarterback destroy his stock as swiftly as Iamaleava has. The only thing I can even remotely compare this to is Jamie Newman opting out...

At this point, we could live in a world where Iamaleava is playing quarterback at Bishop Sycamore.

While Iamaleava is going to end up signing somewhere, he had to have a plan in doing all this, right?

Nico Iamaleava is not going to be riding the Green Wave of Tulane now

How could I be forgetting this? With one team after another deciding to punt on being part of the Iamaleava sweepstakes, this feels way too much like what my Atlanta Falcons are doing with Kirk Cousins. The Cleveland Browns do not even want him. I am hoping the Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL equivalent of what the UCLA Bruins could be for Iamaleava. Money is a terrible thing to waste...

In what may go down as one of the strangest stories in the wackiest, weirdest and most wonderful sport of all time that is college football, who was giving him advice? Prior to 2021, nobody was getting paid millions to quarterback any team in the sport, over the table. I have never made a million dollars annually, and probably never will. Can you imagine what this could do to an impressionable?

Yes, we need guardrails on this thing, but you cannot overestimate your market value quite like this. In Iamaleava's first year as the starter, the Volunteers may have gone 10-2 and made the playoff, but that team was largely carried by Tim Banks' defense and Dylan Sampson running the football. There were so many plays where Iamaleava did not look the part as a quarterback who Tennessee paid for.

"You don't think I'm worth a dollar, but I feel like a millionaire!" - Queens of the Stone Age, circa 2002.