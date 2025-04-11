Nico Iamaleava transfer possibility just got real for Tennessee

We are truly living in a simulation. Unthinkably, Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava may actually leave a great situation in Knoxville for the spring transfer portal all because of NIL compensation. I wrote about this on Thursday, citing that I would be shocked that he would leave, hoping he would get the NIL average annual value he believes he should earn and probably will get.

Well, ESPN's Pete Thamel dropped an absolute bombshell on X on Friday morning. He reported that "Tennessee [quarterback] Nico Iamaleava did not attend Tennessee spring practice today. He's been in conversations with Tennessee about a new contract. The no-show of practice came as a surprise." This may be a holdout of sorts for him, but man, this is such a terrible look for the high-priced player.

We connected the dots to Iamaleava being the anonymous quarterback mentioned in The Athletic article about him getting some $8 million in NIL compensation out of high school. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Iamaleava is making somewhere between $2.2 and $2.5 million for this season. Quarterbacks such as Carson Beck, Darian Mensah and Bryce Underwood are making $3 million.

Tennessee made the College Football Playoff last year and should be making it back this season.

Sources: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava did not attend Tennessee spring practice today. He’s been in conversations with Tennessee about a new contract. The no-show of practice came as a surprise. pic.twitter.com/VXsXTPDZpu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2025

If Iamaleava leaves, then Tennessee is screwed. What does it say about his reputation going forward?

Nico Iamaleava is exactly who we thought he was coming out of HS

I understand that he has some leverage, but you have to have a greater sense of self-awareness than this. What other better options could be had out there if Iamaleava leaves the banks of the Tennessee River for somewhere else? Oregon may be the team to beat for him, but the Ducks have never won a national championship before. Ohio State just did, but when have they gone back-to-back recently?

The only way Iamaleava is going to get back into good graces with the rabid fanbase that is Vol Nation is by leading Tennessee back to the playoff and contending for a Heisman Trophy. I was so high on him this time a year ago. I found myself seeing a bit more D.J. Uiagalelei in him than I did Joe Burrow. Again, he is not from Tennessee so he can do whatever he wants. Does he want to do this?

Overall, I am flabbergasted at the idea of leaving essentially a sure thing in Tennessee for this season for something unknown. The Vols should have one of the best teams in college football next year, as well as having one of the softest schedules in the SEC. The grass is not always greener on the other side; it is green where you water it. Tennessee has taken care of him, so he should take care of them.

Money talks and other stuff walks, but if he leaves, then he should be labeled as a college mercenary.