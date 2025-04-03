After meeting in back-to-back postseasons, the Timberwolves and Nuggets have formed one of the most entertaining and heated rivalries in the NBA, and last night's contest was one for the record books.

In a tight neck-and-neck race for the MVP award, Nikola Jokić put together the best performance of his career last night. Jokić finished with 61 points (career-high), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and shot 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from distance.

Unfortunately, it came in a gut-wrenching loss as the Joker recorded the first 60-point triple-double in a loss in NBA history and tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in a season (31) by a center.

Timberwolves players praise Jokić

"That might’ve been the best game of my life I’ve been a part of. Nikola Jokić, bruh, oh my God," Anthony Edwards on Jokić's performance. "He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen, like close up, besides myself to myself.

"I told him he's incredible. That dude is absolutely ridiculous," Julius Randle on Jokić. "That s*** was unbelievable bruh I can't lie, he's an incredible basketball player... He's doing all type of crazy s*** out there. I don't even know how to explain it."

"I mean, he's making a good run for MVP," Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Jokić. "You guys know who I got, but he's making it tough, for sure. Star player that he is always making the right play, gotta respect it, gotta tip my hat to him."

The Nuggets let Nikola Jokić down in the end

The Nuggets went into the fourth quarter trailing 84-79, and they opened up the period on a 20-5 run in the first five minutes, leading by as much as 11 points. Minnesota would not go away as they responded with a run of their own, led by Anthony Edwards, who dropped 13 points in the fourth quarter, including three triples to eventually take the lead.

In the final 13 seconds of regulation, Gobert fouled Jokić, which would send him to the bench for the remainder of the game as he picked up his sixth foul. Jokic would knock down two free throws to tie the game up, at 112 apiece, and Julius Randle on the other end would miss a step-back three on the right wing to send the game to overtime.

First OT

Minnesota came out firing on all cylinders in that first overtime, opening up on an 11-5 run. Denver would respond with two back-to-back threes by Jokić and Aaron Gordon to cut into the deficit. With 12.1 seconds left on the clock and trailing by two points, Denver gave the ball to Jokić deep into the postseason, who made a floating jump shot to send the game to double-overtime as the Timberwolves couldn't convert on the other end once again.

Double OT

After a back-and-forth double-overtime, Jokić made a seven-foot jumper that gave Denver a three-point lead with 2:09 left. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards responded with back-to-back jumpers to regain the Timberwolves lead, but it was short-lived as Aaron Gordon went right down the court and nailed a left-wing triple to put Denver back on top 137-135 with 48.1 seconds left.

Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker made one the biggest shots of the night by responding with a 24-foot three-point jumper on the other end. The Nuggets responded by drawing two back-to-back fouls on the Timberwolves as Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić were able to get to the free-throw line, but they only made two of their four attempts at the charity stripe.

Denver was now up just one point, with 17.1 seconds left in the game. The Timberwolves, out of the timeout, got Anthony Edwards the ball in the left corner, and as he got trapped, he threw a pass intended for Mike Conley that got stolen. Westbrook ran the length of the floor, missed the fast break layup, and the Timberwolves elected not to call timeout with the rebound as they were able to push the pace and attack Denver's defense which wasn't set.

Anthony Edwards attacked the rim, collapsed the defense, and kicked it out to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the corner, who got fouled by Westbrook on the 3-point attempt, sending him to the line with 0.1 seconds left on the game clock. A stunned Denver crowd was left speechless as NAW went to the line, knocking down two shots to give Minnesota the 140-139 victory in one of the best games of the NBA season.

Valiant effort by the Timberwolves

Minnesota came into this matchup already short-handed, as Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were both suspended for the Nuggets matchup following a physical altercation between Timberwolves players and multiple members of the Pistons in Sunday’s win over Detroit.

Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Edwards recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists; Julius Randle had 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Minnesota's unsung hero, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, had 26 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and knocked down five shots from behind the arch.

"MVP of the game," Anthony Edwards on NAW's performance. " He hit big shot, after big shot, after big shot. At some point, I was like, let's just give the ball to Nickeil, and we all spot up."

Edwards added: "When I got by Braun [Christian], I was gonna go finish, but there was like three people at the rim, so I'm like, 'It's gonna be a tough finish.' And I seen em' and I didn't even know he got fouled honestly."

As incredible as Jokić was last night, this game will go down in the history books as the one that slipped away as Westbrook cost the Nuggets this game down the stretch. The Timberwolves now have six straight wins over the Nuggets, and they sit just 0.5 a game back of the fifth seed in the West.