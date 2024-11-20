Nikola Jokic is cruising to his 4th MVP and no one can argue with this one
Nikola Jokic has cemented his status as one of the NBA's premier talents, already having three MVP trophies in four seasons while leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history. As the Nuggets aim to compete in a stacked Western Conference, they currently hold the fifth seed with an 8-6 record, largely due to Jokic's incredible performances amid the absences of Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray in recent games.
Jokic is once again putting together an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7) while maintaining dominance on the offensive end. He ranks fourth in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per game on a remarkable 56.3 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 56.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Nikola Jokic is better than he's ever been
Even with his absence in the last two games due to personal reasons, Jokic's impact remains undeniable. When he is on the floor, the Nuggets boast what would be the best offensive rating in NBA history at 125.8. Simultaneously, they record the worst offensive rating in league history at 86.3 when he is off the court, illustrating just how critical he is to the team's success.
While the decision to let key role players walk in free agency was met with skepticism, Jokic’s playmaking ability has elevated his current teammates. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun have both seen a boost in their scoring outputs, and third-year forward Peyton Watson has enjoyed a breakout season from three-point range. Watson’s increased playing time alongside Jokic has transformed him into an underrated asset for the team hence the return of Gordon.
If Jokic continues this level of production, the Nuggets could climb back to the top of the standings, setting the stage for another deep playoff run. With his all-around brilliance and ability to make those around him better, Jokic could find himself adding yet another MVP trophy to his collection by season’s end.