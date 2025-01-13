Nikola Jokic has revived Russell Westbrook's career, and the Nuggets needed it desperately
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets traveled to the Mile High City to face off against the Denver Nuggets. For the most part, it was a meaningless game where the Nuggets should have and did dominate. The night ended becoming one of the greatest statistical nights in NBA history.
Nikola Jokic put on another all-time great performance, finishing with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals on 14-for-21 shooting. This would mark his league-leading 15th triple-double. Russell Westbrook also had a great game finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
We've seen teammates put up triple-doubles in the same game before, but this is the second time this season where Jokic and Westbrook have had a triple-double in the same game. This marks the first time in NBA history, where teammates have had a triple-double in the same game multiple times.
Westbrook has found a new home in Denver and his revitalization is something they need.
How will Russell Westbrook help the Denver Nuggets stay in championship contention?
The Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship with little struggle. Going into the 2024 season, it looked like they were going to get back and potentially win, being the only team to give the Boston Celtics problems. Their lack of depth showed in the playoffs and has shown so far to start the regular season.
Through their first 21 games, they were 11-10 and the ninth seed in the west. Outside of Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun, the play from everyone else has been inconsistent. Jamal Murray is on and off, Aaron Gordon has been hurt and the bench is extremely young.
Then Russell Westbrook found his grove in the starting lineup, turning their season around. During their last 17 games, Westbrook has been averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists on .540/.279/.608 shooting splits. The Nuggets now stand at 23-15, going 12-5 in their last 17 games, and have gone 11-2 when Westbrook starts in that stretch.
Denver is right back in the mix, just 2.5 games back from being the two-seed. With how dominant the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked this season, Denver is going to need all the help they can get.
Westbrook's revitalization is a testament to Jokic. Ever since Westbrook left the Washington Wizards, he's struggled to find the same impact he previously had. Playing next to one of the most unique players in the history of the league, he's showing more flashes of his MVP-caliber play.
If Murray can get back to his old self with the rest of the Nuggets staying healthy and continuing their play, Westbrook could be the most important piece in them winning a championship.