Nikola Jokić sheds light on Nuggets Mike Malone timeline: 'I knew a little bit before everybody'



No one could have imagined that the Denver Nuggets would cut ties with both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth a few days before the postseason, and yet, here we are.

The Nuggets are only a few days removed from a massive franchise-altering decision made by their front office that sent shockwaves throughout the organization and across the league as a whole.

Caught up in the whirlwind of change, Denver's All-Star center Nikola Jokić shared some insight on how he learned about the decision from Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

"I knew a little bit before everybody," Jokić said via ESPN. "And he told me, 'We made a decision.' So, it was not a discussion. It was a decision. He told me why. And so I listened. And I accepted it. I'm not going to tell you what he told me. I'm going to keep that private."

Nikola Jokić reveals when he found out about Michael Malone's firing

The front office decision marks a dramatic turning point for a franchise that had recently won a championship a few seasons ago. Malone spent ten seasons as the Nuggets' head coach. Meanwhile, Booth played a role in assembling the roster that ultimately brought Denver its first championship.

Now, before their playoff run, the franchise is without their top decision maker and interim coach, David Adelman.

Jokić and the Nuggets are jockeying for a position in the Western Conference standings with a record of 48-32. Despite winning one of their last five games, the Nuggets remain one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference. Jokić has continued to play at an MVP level, averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in 36.8 minutes.

However, despite Jokić's elite play, there are still some major concerns with this roster. Jamal Murray has been in and out of the lineup, and the Nuggets hope to have them back for the postseason. He still has a right hamstring injury that forced him to miss six games.

Even with a new head coach, Jokić understands the mission at hand is to bring another champion to Denver.