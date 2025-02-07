NL East power rankings after Mets bring back Pete Alonso: Where do Braves, Phillies rank?
By James Nolan
After a season where three out of the five teams in the National League East made the postseason, the division has high expectations. The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals have young and intriguing teams, but surpassing the other three will be tough. The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets are trying to contend for a World Series. It is the best division in MLB.
It’s hard to imagine the Mets, Phillies, and Braves not in a tight race to win the division. They could all make the postseason again in 2025, especially with the talent they attain. That said, heading into this season, who has the best chance to win the NL East?
5. Miami Marlins
In 2024, the Marlins had a disappointing season. They only managed to win 62 games, finishing as one of the worst teams in the league. They’ll need a pleasant surprise to finish the season in the playoff hunt. Their odds of winning the division are very slim. On top of that, clinching a Wild Card spot in a stacked National League is unrealistic.
The Marlins will be hopeful to see some of their young players develop into formidable pieces they can build off of. Connor Norby is one of those players. The 24-year-old third baseman posted a .736 OPS and recorded seven home runs in 36 games with Miami in 2024. Agustin Ramirez hopes to make an impact at some point for the Marlins in 2025. He came to Miami in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade with the New York Yankees.
Miami will be getting Sandy Alcantara back. He missed the entire 2024 season, but he’s a bonified ace. The 29-year-old expects to be ready for opening day, so the fan base is excited. If he returns to form, he could help the Marlins win some games or be an intriguing trade asset. Fans shouldn’t expect a winning season, but they can look forward to watching young players try to make their marks.
4. Washington Nationals
In 2024, the Nationals didn’t have a successful season by any means. However, they have talented young players.
CJ Abrams got sent down for some odd reason last season, but he put together a good campaign. In 138 games, the 24-year-old shortstop hit 20 home runs and posted a .747 OPS. James Wood, who got the call-up in the middle of last season, hit nine home runs across 79 games. The young outfielder also posted a .781 OPS. Luis Gacía is only 24 and had a great season in 2024. The second baseman hit .282 and recorded 18 home runs.
Over the offseason, the Nationals brought in Josh Bell and Amed Rosario. Bell has driven in over 70 runs in four consecutive seasons. Rosario is a versatile defender and has a .273 career batting average.
Offensively, the Nationals are relatively good. The pitching is what scares the fan base. The lineup needs to go off for them to surprise everyone with a playoff appearance. They’re hoping the mix of young players with the veterans they added could result in a better finish.
3. Atlanta Braves
With Ronald Acuña returning, the Braves are expected to be one of the best teams in the National League. However, Atlanta expects him to miss the first few weeks in 2025. That might hurt if the Phillies and Mets get off to hot starts. They’ll need players like Marcel Ozuna, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley to carry the load to start the season. Ozuna had a career year in 2024. He hit 39 home runs with a staggering .302 batting average.
The Braves will also be without Spencer Strider to start the season. Max Fried left the team in free agency and signed an eight-year deal with the Yankees. AJ Minter left the bullpen to join the division-rival Mets. Chris Sale had a great bounce-back season with Atlanta. If he’s anything like he was in 2024, they could remain in the hunt while they wait for Strider and Acuña. If the Braves can keep up with Philadelphia and New York until their two superstars return, they’ll have a great chance at winning the division.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia was the second-best regular season team in 2024, finishing behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They got past the Braves in the 2024 postseason but ran into a red-hot Mets squad. Their lineup is star-studded, so it wasn’t a shock to see them win 95 games last season. Over the offseason, they didn’t make any impact moves. They’ll need their stars to replicate the success they had to win the NL East in consecutive seasons.
Bryce Harper is still one of the game's most feared hitters. With Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm, they have arguably the most offensive depth in MLB. Their rotation, led by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, should also propel them in 2025.
The Phillies could take a step back, partially due to the other teams getting key guys back and adding key players. Philadelphia lost talent in their bullpen. Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman, who were lights out in 2024, departed in free agency.
In 2025, the Phillies will for sure be in playoff contention. They have an immense amount of talent. However, so do the Braves and the Mets. It is the toughest division in baseball, but the reigning NL East champs will be looking to be NL East champs again this season.
1. New York Mets
New York finished two wins away from reaching the World Series in 2025. After going on an insane run, they built off that by having a great offseason. The Mets arguably had the best offseason out of all MLB teams. Juan Soto ditched the Bronx for Queens. They brought back key pieces. Jesse Winker, Sean Manaea, and now Pete Alonso will be back in the orange and blue colors.
Last season, Francisco Lindor finished second in NL MVP voting. After moving to the leadoff spot, he carried the Mets to capture the final NL Wild Card spot. Mark Vientos was a pleasant surprise, as he hit 27 home runs in 110 games and had a memorable postseason. Alonso should bounce back in 2025, especially now that Soto is in the same lineup. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Alvarez, and Jeff McNeil could also have bounce-back seasons.
The starting rotation is filled with question marks. However, adding AJ Minter and re-signing Ryne Stanek gives New York a great bullpen. If Edwin Diaz is a shade of his 2022 self, they could have an elite bullpen. They’ll be banking on their lineup to go rogue against opposing pitchers in 2025. With their stars, it’s not unreasonable to think that will happen.
If the Mets lost Alonso in free agency, they’d probably be a Wild Card to win the division. Since they officially have their four-time All-Star back for 2025, they’re not just competing for the division. New York is looking to compete for a World Series in 2025.