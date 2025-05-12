No one understands why this slumping Braves vet keeps dodging the axe

As you might expect, given their 19-21 record, the Atlanta Braves have several struggling players. For those like Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, and Raisel Iglesias, to name a few, all they really need is time before they almost certainly get their seasons on track. For others, like Rafael Montero, time should already be up.

The Braves took a chance on Montero, hoping he could add some much-needed depth to a bullpen that lacked it. They thought he might show flashes of the elite reliever he once was with the Houston Astros not too long ago. Unfortunately, he has mostly struggled through his 12 appearances, leaving Braves fans wondering if or when Alex Anthopoulos will finally let him go.

Hopefully, for Braves fans' sake, the answer is sooner rather than later.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Braves would be better off cutting their losses with Rafael Montero sooner than later

Montero has made 12 appearances for the Braves and has allowed five runs on seven hits in 9.1 innings of work. While that isn't abysmal, he has issued 11 walks in those 9.1 innings. Yes, he has issued over a walk per inning pitched. That simply cannot happen for any pitcher, but especially a reliever.

Montero has issued at least one free pass in eight of his 12 outings despite not throwing more than an inning in any of them. He's always had trouble finding the strike zone consistently, but in a Braves uniform, it's been completely out of control.

His inability to throw strikes makes it impossible for the Braves to use him in any sort of high or even medium leverage situation. If all he's good for is low leverage, what's the point? It's not as if he's giving the Braves any length in relief either.

Davis Daniel can provide length. Dylan Dodd would give the Braves another left-handed arm to turn to. Austin Cox had some big league success back in 2023 with the Kansas City Royals. Even Hurston Waldrep offers immense potential if the Braves were to ever consider using him in relief.

All four of these pitchers are on the 40-man roster and in Triple-A. All four of these arms arguably provide more value than Montero, who walks the ballpark, can't be trusted in any tight situation, and doesn't pitch more than an inning when he takes the mound.

I get that the Braves traded for him and that he's owed a shade under $3 million, so Atlanta won't want to cut bait too quickly, but Montero has not been a usable arm for years. There's a reason why the Astros were willing to give him up and pay most of his salary in the process. Attempting to fix him wasn't the worst idea, but it's now time to move on. Hopefully, the Braves will do just that.