Nolan Arenado can't stop fanning the Dodger blue flames with new suspicious IG post
Nolan Arenado isn't doing anything to quiet the rumors linking him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In fact, he's only adding to them.
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman caused a stir by posting on Instagram with a Kendrick Lamar song titled "dodger blue." Then on Monday, Arenado shared a post from a fan to his Instagram story referencing the Dodgers again.
As Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants noted, it's one thing to make one reference the Dodgers in what might have been a pure coincidence. It's another to do it twice in two days.
In the original post, the fan wrote "Met my hero the other day what an amazing guy @nolanarenado Future Dodger!?!?" over a video of him greeting Arenado. The third baseman overlayed his own message saying, "Thanks for being respectful with my family there brother."
The video appears to be taken from Disneyland, confirming that Arenado is, or was, in Southern California. That wouldn't be a huge surprise considering Arenado is from the area.
It sure sounds like Nolan Arenado is trying to tell the Dodgers something
But being near Los Angeles means a little more when the rumor mill is churning around Arenado and the Dodgers. Randy Miller of NJ.com reported recently that the Cardinals are trying to trade the 33-year-old with the Yankees and Dodgers looking like possible landing spots.
Miller added that Arenado's preference would be the Dodgers. So perhaps these Instagram posts are a "come and get me" plea. That's certainly what they seem like anyways.
They could also be totally irrelevant, just a song Arenado likes and a positive interaction with a fan he wanted to highlight. Or he's just doing a bit of harmless trolling.
Whatever it is, Arenado would be an intriguing addition for the Boys in Blue. If he took over at third base, the Dodgers would need to shuffle their infield by moving Max Muncy to second or moving on from him entirely. If LA wants to move Mookie Betts back into the outfield, Arenado could help them do that too.