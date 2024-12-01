Cardinals fans are spiraling over a Nolan Arenado instagram post thanks to John Mozeliak
Fans of all sports continue to rely on social media to get their news and to follow their favorite athletes. Social media has led certain fans to believe that New York Mets co-owner Alex Cohen following Juan Soto automatically means that he's going to sign there. Social media has also caused St. Louis Cardinals fans to spiral a bit, thanks to Nolan Arenado's latest Instagram post.
The post itself is far from problematic, as it's just photos of Arenado enjoying the offseason. What has Cardinals fans freaking out, though, is the song he chose to pair with the pictures. The song, written by Kendrick Lamar, is titled "dodger blue." Sure, Arenado could just be a big Kendrick Lamar fan, but it certainly feels as if there's a reason that Arenado chose that song.
Arenado has been on the trade block ever since the regular season ended, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to him in the past. Could something be in the works?
Nolan Arenado's cryptic Instagram post has Cardinals fans spiraling
Arenado hasn't been traded yet, and recent rumors haven't linked him to the Dodgers, but the song choice certainly makes it seem as if he'd be very excited by the idea of joining Los Angeles. Sure, Arenado is from Southern California, but the song choice is very clear.
What makes this post especially intriguing is that Arenado has a full no-trade clause. It's been assumed that he'd be open to any trade that'd send him to any contender - and that might be the case - but Arenado is in complete control. If it's Dodgers or bust in the mind of the 33-year-old, then he has the ability to make that reality by vetoing any trade that isn't with the defending World Series champions.
On paper, several other teams make more sense than Los Angeles, but they do have the flexibility and, of course, the money, to make it work. The Dodgers could choose to move Max Muncy over to second base while sticking Arenado at third. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman would fill the other two infield spots creating one of the best infields ever, at least in terms of name value.
Cardinals fans understand that Arenado might've played his last game in St. Louis, but the Dodgers are far from a landing spot that they'd want to see given their recent history in October. Unfortunately, since John Mozeliak didn't move Arenado earlier, his value is as low as it has ever been, and the Dodgers might be one of few teams Arenado wants.