Nolan Arenado puts body on the line in terrifying moment for Cardinals

Nolan Arenado is one of the best defensive third basemen in the National League. It's why he's been mentioned in trade rumors since this winter. However, Arenado's contract does not make him easy to trade. If one highlight could change the minds of contenders, it is this one. However, there might be a problem – Arenado was clearly injured after this play.

Arenado put his body on the line in the ninth inning to try and secure a game for the Cardinals. St. Louis has been surprisingly competitive this season, but an injury to Arenado could very well set them back.

Nolan Arenado's trade value could go down the drain for the Cardinals

Again, Arenado has won the gold glove more time than I can count. At the right price tag, he'd be a valuable addition for any contender. Unfortunately for the Cards, Arenado has a no-trade clause AND is hitting under his typical standard so far this season. Trading him will not be easy unless John Mozeliak, Chaim Bloom and the St. Louis front office is willing to eat some money.

Arenado was able to stay in the game for the final out, as his catch was only the second out of the inning. The Cardinals are grateful he was willing to put his body on the line, and it's further evidence he believes in this team as currently constructed.

Why would Arenado force a trade to a contender when he's already on one? Arenado himself has been stepping up a ton of late, hitting a two-out triple into the outfield gap on Friday night to bring home three runs. Arenado is no stranger to big moments, and lately he is making the Cardinals front office eat their words despite his price tag.

Arenado has turned down trades to the Astros and Tigers, per reports. The Yankees and Red Sox are no longer interested in his services. That could make the Cardinals, currently in the NL Central race, the most enticing option. However, the Yankees are reportedly looking for a new third baseman, so time will tell if keeping Arenado is in the Cards best long-term interest.

If St. Louis keeps performing like this, there's little doubt they will keep him around.