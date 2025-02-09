Nolan Arenado's latest attempt to force his way to the Red Sox is his saddest yet
By Mark Powell
Nolan Arenado wants to play for a team that wants him back. Is that really too much to ask? For the St. Louis Cardinals, the answer is a resounding yes. Arenado took a definitive step back last season. His OPS has dropped over 150 points in the last two years. In fact, 2024 was Arenado's worst OPS since his rookie season. That's not a great sign, especially given the salary remaining on his contract.
So, yes, the Cards hope to unload Arenado this winter. It couldn't come at a worse time given the numbers he put up in 2024, but John Mozeliak is determined to start from scratch, even if that means dealing one of the best third basemen in baseball at a discount. What Arenado does have to his name is eight All-Star appearances and ten gold gloves. There's little reason for him to change positions wherever he lands.
For now, the Cardinals are on the hook for $52 million over the next three years. That is a lot of money Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom would prefer to avoid paying, which is why the former has been so open about dealing Arenado this winter in hopes of attracting a suitor. It has not worked.
“Well, I’m hopeful,” Mozeliak said. “When you say ‘confident’ or ‘putting odds on it,’ I think it’s still a flip of a coin. I know that it’s a top priority for the organization and myself. So, I’ll be laser focused on that until it’s not. I think priority one, two and three is still [trading] Nolan.”
Nolan Arenado throws up a prayer to entice Red Sox to trade for him
Alrighty then, evidently Mozeliak does not picture a scenario in which Arenado starts the season on the Cardinals roster. Again, Opening Day is less than two month away.
St. Louis wants to rebuild about Masyn Winn and their top prospects. The Cardinals have a lot to look forward to in their farm system, and in a crowded NL Central, who knows exactly how competitive they'll be? Yet, the Cardinals are such a young team that they could use a veteran presence like Arenado in the locker room. If only he didn't cost so much money!
Arenado has gone above and beyond to aid a trade, including posting on his Instagram story this week.
The Red Sox have been linked to Arenado, and he'd be willing to accept a trade to Boston. Unfortunately, the Red Sox would prefer not to take on his contract. The Cardinals don't have much leverage in that department.
Also, Rafael Devers plays third base and in the past hasn't been all that open to moving across the infield. Arenado is a gold glove-level infielder. What are we doing here?
There is no natural fit for Arenado, or at least not one willing to take on the rest of his deal AND send prospects to St. Louis. No instagram story will change that.