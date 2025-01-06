Nolan Arenado trade would create tension between Red Sox, Rafael Devers
By Mark Powell
Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is one of the best third basemen in baseball. Devers had an .871 OPS last season paired with a 3.7 WAR. Devers is a three-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate. He is also the face of the Red Sox franchise, but avoids the spotlight.
All of the Red Sox future plans revolve around Devers, including who they add to the roster via a free-agent contract or a trade. This makes it particularly interesting that Boston has been connected to two third basemen – Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado – as possible additions to their lineup. To his credit, Bregman has said he's open to switching positions, and could play second base in Boston. The same cannot be said about Arenado, who is a 10-time gold glover at the hot corner.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive called Arenado an 'imperfect fit', and detailed how the Red Sox could shift their infield should they acquire him.
"Arenado is an imperfect fit for the Red Sox, who have star third baseman Rafael Devers entrenched at the position, and so far this offseason, team officials have adamantly stated that Devers remains the club’s third baseman for the foreseeable future. Quietly, though, there has been a desire all winter to pursue potential infield changes," Cotillo wrote.
Red Sox must avoid tension with Rafael Devers if they acquire Nolan Arenado
The easiest solution for the Red Sox would be Devers moving to first base, which is currently manned by Triston Casas. Boston could then turn around and trade Casas for pitching help, or fill another void on the roster. While the Red Sox have since come out publicly declaring their support for Devers at third base, reports to the contrary stirred up some discontent among Red Sox fans and the 28-year-old star.
"He is a third baseman, and he will continue to play third base and work hard to get better at it," Devers' agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, told the Boston Globe. "That's his position. That's what he likes to play and that's what he will be playing. At least in the near future, that's where he will be. Down the road, it's hard to say."
That sounds awfully definitive to me. Would Devers come off his perch for the veteran Arenado? Surely the Red Sox would have to get their star's approval before making such an assumption. Either way, there is drama brewing in Beantown if the Red Sox aren't careful.