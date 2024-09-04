Grumpy Rafael Devers makes an enemy of Boston media amid Red Sox slump
By Mark Powell
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers kept the media waiting, a big no-no in a sports city like Beantown. In the grand scheme of things, it should be relatively easy for Devers to make up for, especially once he's hitting again. However, those same reporters were (rightly) unhappy after being told Devers would be made available to them postgame.
"Rafael Devers did not speak," Christopher Smith of MassLive said. "The media waited for him until 11 p.m. He was informed about an hour ago by the PR staff we wanted to talk to him. He could have just said no then. Instead, made everyone wait and then refused to talk."
This qualm was backed up by Chris Cotillo of the same publication, who said this isn't the first time Devers has refused to speak with the media. Cotillo added context, as well, revealing how odd it is that Devers refused to take accountability given how much he looked up to Xander Bogaerts, who was always on time for such sessions.
Why didn't Rafael Devers speak with the Boston media after Red Sox loss?
Context is everything. The Red Sox have lost four straight games and 10 of their last 13. They remain 4.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the third AL Wild Card spot. Devers himself is 1-for-21 on the Red Sox current road trip, which isn't helping matters. Still, through all of this, it is Devers job as the leader of the team (and face of the franchise) to speak with the media and answer tough questions in both bad and good moments.
Right now, Devers is slumping. Tomorrow, he could break out and hit two home runs. On Tuesday night, he forfeited his chance to control the narrative, thus Red Sox fans upset about Smith's story in particular have no one to blame but the player for unnecessary drama that could've easily been avoided.
Devers hasn't been 100 percent for much of the season, but you wouldn't know it by his stat line. In 123 games, Devers is slashing .279/.357/.548 with a .904 OPS. He's been phenomenal, despite battling shoulder issues of late. A recent cold stretch does not take away from Devers season-long accomplishments, but moving him down in the lineup (or giving him some added time off) could be beneficial heading into the home stretch.
Whether Devers wants to talk about it or not, the Red Sox have a lot of ground to make up.