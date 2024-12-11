This Cardinals-Red Sox trade for Nolan Arenado would give St. Louis closure they need
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to trade star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The only question is when and where. Arenado has reportedly narrowed down his wishlist to about six teams, and one team on the list is the Boston Red Sox, who are a perfect fit because Arenado has expressed a willingness to move to first base if need be. Boston could also move Rafael Devers to first.
While a deal may not happen in the final days of the Winter Meetings, it is expected to happen soon. The Cardinals are cutting payroll and unlikely to sign any major free agents that would add to it.
This potential trade could give St. Louis the closure they need and allow Boston to add a powerful bat to their mix.
A Cardinals-Red Sox trade to give Nolan Arenado a fresh start
Obviously, for this trade to work, St. Louis is going to have to eat at least a portion of Arenado's contract. He is owed $74 million over the next three years. But Boston is a team that appears to be on the rise and one that can win soon. That certainly meets Arenado's criteria for teams he'd want to play for.
Boston would receive a big bat to boost their lineup and give them a chance to compete for an AL East title or at least a Wild Card spot. As for St. Louis, they would be receiving Boston's No. 11 and No. 13 prospects from 2024.
Fitts made his Major League debut this past season and lost his only decision but posted a 1.74 ERA in his four starts. If he is acquired, the Cardinals could immediately place him in their rotation or at least give him a chance to spell Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz for a spot.
Meidroth is a solid contact hitter and somebody that can play multiple positions on the infield. He hit .293 with seven home runs, 57 RBI and an .837 OPS at the minor league level. He would only add to the Cardinals list of infield prospects that are ready to take the next step. That list also includes Thomas Saggese, who made his Major League debut this season.
The Cardinals need Major League ready prospects if they want to have a successful rebuild. While this package isn't earth-shattering by any means, it would add to a solid young core in St. Louis.
The time is now for the Cardinals to move on from Arenado and give him a fresh start with a team that has higher goals for 2025, as well as clear a spot for one of their younger players to claim the third base job.