Nolan Arenado update is just one more twist of the knife for Astros fans
By Austin Owens
Alex Bregman has been the third baseman for the Houston Astros for the past nine seasons. After rejecting a six-year, $156 million offer earlier this winter, all signs are pointing towards Bregman signing with someone else, potentially the Chicago Cubs.
With the expected loss of Bregman, the Astros have been weighing every possible option to replace the two-time all-star. Naturally, they became interested in superstar Nolan Arenado who the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trade but Arenado informed the Cardinals he would not waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston. As painful as this was for Astros fans to hear, the most recent Arenado rumors are like pouring salt on an open wound.
Nolan Arenado reportedly interested in playing in Boston
According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Arenado vetoing the potential trade to the Astros indicates that he has a preferred destination in mind. Olney reported that some of Arenado’s friends are hinting at where that destination might be.
The biggest reason that the Cardinals have not been able to trade Arenado yet is because of how difficult his contract could be for an organization to take on. Arenado’s salary for 2025 is $21 million and he is under contract until 2027 when he will be 36 years of age.
It sounds like if the Cardinals will agree to take on a certain amount of his salary, the Red Sox could be a good fit for Arenado, especially if he has a desire to play in Boston. With Rafael Devers playing third, this could raise questions about what position moves would be made but that would be a good problem for Alex Cora to have heading into the 2025 season.