Not even his Cowboys teammates think Dak Prescott is an elite QB
From pretty much the moment he put pen to paper on a new megadeal, it's been pretty much all downhill for Dak Prescott. He’s thrown two interceptions in each of the last three games, his Dallas Cowboys have lost two of those three and now not even his teammates believe in him – to an extent, at least.
During Micah Parsons’s podcast, The Edge, he and fellow defensive star Trevon Diggs were tasked with ranking who they believed to be the top five quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The duo could've easily played politics, but instead they deliberately left Prescott off their list.
It’s obvious why they omitted Prescott; he hasn’t been playing like a top five quarterback right now by any honest measure. But if his own teammates won’t even lie and back him, maybe Prescott is playing a much larger role in Dallas' struggles right now than we're willing to admit.
Parsons, Diggs leaving Prescott off list isn’t as bad as it seems
The problem should be that Parsons and Diggs talked highly of division rival Jayden Daniels while neglecting to back up their own quarterback. Sure, Daniels is coming off a miraculous Hail Mary to help the Washington Commanders snatch a win from Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, the early favorite for the play of the season. But you’d never see the Las Vegas Raiders praise Patrick Mahomes or the Pittsburgh Steelers praise Joe Burrow, all while not praising their own quarterbacks too. So it’s alarming that two Cowboys players were so cavalier in giving Daniels his flowers while snubbing Prescott.
It's also worth noting that this list wasn't exactly scientific. Parsons and Diggs also left Burrow off the list in favor of Mahomes, despite the fact that Burrow has 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions (while Mahomes has fewer touchdown passes and more picks than both Burrow and Prescott). But one thing they did get right was the simple fact that Prescott isn’t worth being on any list that glorifies quarterback play. He hasn’t earned it this season.
Sure, Prescott was in the running for MVP a season ago. But this year, he’s fallen off a bit from his usual strong play. Aside from having a terrible run game, Prescott has been a large part of the Cowboys’ struggles this season. Maybe it’s the playcalling that’s forcing him to make throws he otherwise wouldn’t. But he’s been terrible at AT&T Stadium, and didn’t look great in their road wins either.
I’m not mad that Parsons and Diggs left Prescott off their list. I wouldn’t have put him on it either. We could argue about who deserves to be considered top five versus who doesn't, but the fact that Prescott’s teammates don’t have his back means something has to change in his play to regain their confidence and belief in him.