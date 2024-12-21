Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love calls out ‘tripping’ teammates for shirtless warmup
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Indiana Hoosiers will kick off the College Football Playoff First Round with the standalone Friday night game in beautiful South Bend. Of course, when you're in that part of the country on Dec. 20, the weather is going to be a factor and it certainly was at Notre Dame Stadium.
So with temperatures in the 20s and potentially more snow in the forecast, there was no shortage of cold-weather gear being worn by the fans and many of the players warming up — but not all of the players. In fact, a good portion of the Notre Dame roster was shown on the College GameDay feed pregame warming up not just without cold-weather clothing but without shirts on at all!
Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, however, was not among those players. He was bundled up as he went through his pregame routine and got on a brief interview with the College GameDay crew. They, naturally, asked him about his Notre Dame teammates warming up shirtless and, well, he said what we were probably all thinking.
"They're tripping, it's cold out here!" Love said. "I don't know what they're doing."
It's honestly hard to even call that "warming" up given the conditions and the lack of upper body attire.
The full irony of that interview is that Love's face is the only exposed skin he was showing during warmups while teammates trying to show off their toughness weren't wearing shirts. God, college football is the dumbest, most beautiful sport in the world. How can you not love it!
Weather is expected to be one of the big storylines in the First Round of the College Football Playoff, though, particularly with three of the games being played in the midwest. What's interesting for Notre Dame Stadium, though, is that it might be the least advantageous for the Fighting Irish than any of the other home teams.
While Bloomington, the home of the Hoosiers, might be a bit warmer than South Bend, it's still relatively similar conditions that shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for Indiana. The same isn't entirely true, however, for the Tennessee Volunteers visiting frosty Columbus, OH to face Oho State on Saturday, though, even if it does get a bit chilly in Knoxville. The biggest shock to the system, though, has to be the SMU Mustangs going from Dallas to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. That's quite a stark contrast.
Of course, it's not something that the Clemson Tigers have to worry about as they go on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.
But we'll have to see how the weather ultimately effects these opening games of the 12-team CFP bracket. Again, it should be less of an advantage for Notre Dame in this particularly matchup with Indiana but, then again, you never know — especially with the chance that snow gets involved. We can say with certainty, though, that Jeremiyah Love isn't considering the cold an advantage and that he's not on-bard with shirtless warmups in these conditions.