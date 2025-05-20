Nuggets locker room turned may have turned on Michael Malone after one strange choice

The Denver Nuggets' playoff run may have been doomed even before the postseason officially began. After parting ways with former head coach Michael Malone, Denver entered the playoffs in turmoil. While they managed to make it to game 7 of the second round, more info has since come out about what may have led to Malone’s dismissal.

"When Russell Westbrook started over Aaron Gordon for all those games and then eventually Christian Braun I know that was something that really bothered the team... it was the beginning of the end [for Michael Malone]," said Nuggets insider Adam Mares, explaining the Michael Malone situation.

Mares doubled down on what we’d already heard about the situation in Denver. Many within the organization were unhappy with Malone’s level of faith in Westbrook. Yes, Westbrook has had a Hall of Fame NBA career, but in other locations. This was Westbrook’s first year in Denver, so it’s not surprising others may have had an issue with how much leniency was given.

Russell Westbrook was a sore spot in the Nuggets locker room

Sam Amick of The Athletic also reported recently on Malone and the Nuggets, suggesting a similar explanation for what happened.

By the end, it was clear that Malone and the organization were on completely different pages. After Malone called out the entire team following a loss, claiming that they were no longer listening, not watching film and even said some were full of s**t, it felt like the writing was on the wall. It sounded like he was tired and so was the team.

So, now more than a month later, it shouldn’t shock anyone that all of this is coming out and being reported. It simply sounds like any other relationship that had run its course. The Westbrook aspect feels like it was the thread that unraveled the whole thing.