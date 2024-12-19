This monster Nuggets-Pelicans trade could boost Denver’s title odds
By Lior Lampert
The Athletic's Tony Jones and Sam Amick ($) recently reported that the Denver Nuggets are searching for "a player who can offer significant help offensively." A bunch of intriguing names were thrown out that the team has "either expressed interest in or have had preliminary trade discussions on."
However, SNY's Ian Begley threw one more fascinating scorer into the mix: Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Referencing Jones and Amick's intel, Begley noted that Ingram is "among the group on [Denver's] radar." The reeling Pelicans are open to moving virtually anyone on their roster except Herb Jones, Yves Missi and Trey Murphy III. With that in mind, the Nuggets are inquiring about the 2016 No. 2 overall pick as New Orleans eyes a rebuild.
Trading for Brandon Ingram can improve Denver's championship outlook
As Begley mentions, Michael Porter Jr.'s $35,859,950 million salary is the "clearest pathway" Denver can facilitate a swap for Ingram (or any expensive bucket-getter). The Nuggets are over the dreaded first apron, meaning they can only take up to 110 percent of outgoing money in any deal. Nonetheless, an exchange centered around the two wings would be worthwhile for the 2023 NBA champions.
Aside from superstar center Nikola Jokic and his longtime running mate Jamal Murray, the Nuggets severely lack players who could call their own number offensively. Porter and the rest of the group primarily operate off-ball, though Denver ostensibly needs/wants another person who can handle the rock à la Ingram.
Ingram fits that bill. He's a mid-range assassin who can put the ball on the floor and get his teammates involved. The one-time All-Star's skill set would give Jokic a reliable non-Murray two-man game partner.
Averaging 5.6 assists per contest across the past four seasons (including the 2024-25 campaign), Ingram has proven to be a solid secondary playmaker. Plus, his ability to put the ball in the basket has never been questioned, eclipsing 20 points per game in six consecutive seasons. Moreover, he's a career 36.3 percent three-point shooter, indicating that opponents have to respect him from beyond the arc.
While Porter is a sweet-stroking sharpshooter, he lacks Ingram's ball-handling knack, which puts additional weight on Jokic/Murray's shoulders. The Nuggets are seemingly eager to rectify that problem, and the Pelicans standout swingman hypothetically solves that problem (to some degree).
Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that Ingram is currently sidelined "indefinitely" due to a low ankle sprain. Whether or not that impacts Denver's pursuit of the 27-year-old remains unclear.