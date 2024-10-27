The Russell Westbrook signing is already looking like a disaster for the Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets made one of the most underrated moves this offseason, signing Russell Westbrook off waivers after he spent time with both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. The Nuggets were initially left scrambling after losing one of their top three-point shooters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but managed to add Westbrook on a two-year, $6.8 million contract.
Fans were eager to see the 2016-2017 MVP play alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, yet Westbrook’s first two games with Denver have fallen short of expectations.
Westbrook was slated as the unofficial sixth man, tasked with providing energy off the bench and keeping the offense fluid when the starters took a breather. However, the team’s recent 109-104 loss to the Clippers highlighted ongoing struggles, as Westbrook scored only two points via free throws in the second quarter and shot 0-for-8 from the field over 19 minutes.
Russell Westbrook signing is already looking like a mistake for the Nuggets
So far, Westbrook has yet to find his rhythm in Denver, averaging just 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 20 minutes per game. While fans don’t expect him to replicate his Oklahoma City numbers, the Nuggets will need more consistent production if they hope to contend in what promises to be a highly competitive Western Conference.
“Right now we’re just trying to figure ourselves out,” head coach Michael Malone said post-game, addressing the team’s early challenges. “We’re trying to integrate two new veterans in Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric…it’s not the start we wanted, but it’s where we are.”
Westbrook’s shooting has been a particular concern, as he shot 2-10 in the season opener against the Thunder and posted a -24 in plus-minus. His 11-percent field-goal percentage marks the worst two-game shooting start of his career—a stat the Nuggets hope improves as he finds his footing in the lineup.