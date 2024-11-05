Nuggets sluggish start might get even worse following Aaron Gordon injury news
By Quinn Everts
On the list of "things the Denver Nuggets can't afford right now," an Aaron Gordon injury was near the top. But that's the unfortunate news Nuggets fans received on Tuesday, as Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Gordon will miss "multiple weeks" with a calf strain. The exact timetable for Gordon's return isn't clear yet, but already ruling him out for weeks isn't a good sign at all.
Denver is currently 4-3 but have not looked convincing in any of its games this year, even the wins. Close games against Brooklyn and Toronto have left fans with plenty of questions about how good this Nuggets team can be after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in the offseason and not doing much to deepen the bench.
While still supremely talented in its starting lineup, the depth of the Nuggets was a question mark before this season started, and the bench unit hasn't answered those questions through two weeks. Now, with Gordon about to miss many games, the bench will be under even more scrutiny. Can this team survive his absence, or are things about to fall apart in Denver?
Aaron Gordon has been a steadying force for the Denver Nuggets
Since he joined the Nuggets, Gordon has been a key piece of the team's success. When the Nuggets won the NBA Finals in 2023, Gordon was one of their best players throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Losing him to injury at any time is a brutal blow, but right now, as the Nuggets are struggling to find their footing and don't have another player who possesses Gordon's skillset, is extra rough.
Peyton Watson is a good player who has a long NBA career ahead of him, and he's going to need to grow up quickly as he will likely fill in for Gordon over the next few weeks. With Watson in the starting lineup, the bench unit gets even thinner. Rookie Trey Alexander might be in line for a huge minutes boost with Gordon sidelined. Things are getting precarious in Denver quickly.