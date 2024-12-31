NWSL news: Gabi Portilho officially joins Gotham FC, Nicole Barnhart hangs up her boots and more
- Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho adds to NJ/NY Gotham FC's attack
- NWSL goalkeeping legend Nicole Barnhart opts for retirement.
- Utah Royals FC acquires rookie University of Texas standout, Mia Justus.
NWSL news: Gabi Portilho agrees to join NJ/NY Gotham FC on a contract that runs through the 2026 campaign, beginning rebuild up front
Most of NJ/NY Gotham FC's offseason news has been around the exits of numerous major contributors — Lynn Williams, Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan. Just before the calendar flips to 2025, the East Coast outfit brought in a significant reinforcement as it seeks to build out a new look roster for the upcoming campaign. Brazilian Gabi Portilho, the versatile 29-year-old who was named to The Best FIFA Women’s 11 this year, inked a deal with Gotham through 2026 with a mutual option for the 2027 season.
“Gabi is an experienced, world-class player who has competed at the highest levels,” said Yael Averbuch West, Gotham FC's General Manager. “She is extremely talented and we are excited to have her join the club.”
It is also worth noting per the club that she will occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.
Portilho has been with the Brazilian side Corinthians since January 2020, where she helped the club hoist five consecutive Brasileirão Feminino titles. In her time there, she excelled on the field alongside several current NWSL players, including Orlando Pride winger Adriana and Houston Dash defender Tarciane. With a total of 22 goals in 96 appearances per FotMob, she demonstrated her considerable impact.
The three-time Copa Libertadores Femenina champion is coming off the high of an Olympic silver medal, an achievement she played a key role in over the summer. Portilho led Brazil in goal contributions throughout the tournament (3) while starting in all but one match. Aston Villa forward Gabi Nunes was the only Brazilian to accumulate a higher shots per 90 total en route to that medal finish.
On top of her speed and directness, one of Portilho's biggest strengths is her ability to flex into different positions. The Brazilian player is a versatile asset, capable of excelling as a dynamic right winger or as one-half of a striking partnership, giving Juan Carlos Amorós a range of strategic options. Do you know who played a lot of right wing for Gotham last season? The now Houston attacker, Ryan.
Despite some losses, this signing tells the rest of the league its intentions: we're not going anywhere. It goes without saying that this is just the first of many noteworthy incomings for the big-market club this offseason.
NWSL news: Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Nicole Barnhart retires from professional soccer at the age of 43
The notion that we're witnessing the end of an era within the NWSL is becoming truer by the minute. Alex Morgan, Christine Sinclair, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara and Desiree Scott, among others, have all called it a career in 2024, ending their remarkable runs in professional soccer. Now, goalkeeping great Nicole Barnhart has joined this club of legends, announcing her retirement from the game via an Instagram post on Monday.
The 43-year-old has been with four different NWSL franchises since 2013, beginning her journey with FC Kansas City after a few standout campaigns in the country's former top-flight league -- Women's Professional Soccer (WPS).
She was a rock between the sticks during that first season in the NWSL. Barnhart took home the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award, recording a league-high 10 clean sheets and allowing only 0.95 goals per game. Per Opta, she is one of six NWSL goalkeepers with double-digit shutouts over the course of a single season. She is still the lone shot-stopper of the group to accomplish the feat twice.
Her illustrious career included more than 100 appearances and two league championships with Kansas City, followed by spells at Utah Royals FC and KC Current before wrapping up with the Washington Spirit. Barnhart's international career featured 39 starts in goal for the USWNT, highlighted by Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, along with a second-place finish at the 2011 Women's World Cup.
In the wrap-up of her Instagram post, Barnhart said, "I’m proud to have played a role in shaping the game into what it is today. I’ll always be a part of it because it’s a part of me. Stay tuned for what’s next :) Until then, thank you."
NWSL news: Utah Royals FC bring in goalkeeping depth by way of former Texas Longhorn Mia Justus
With the Utah Royals FC in need of a third goalkeeper after the departure of Carly Nelson, the club elected for reinforcement at the position in the form of a collegiate standout. Mia Justus, the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, completed a move to Utah Royals FC on a deal that keeps her at the club through 2027.
Remember, with no college draft, college players enter the league like free agents with the option of choosing where they want to begin their careers.
Justus began her career at Florida State University before moving to the University of Texas ahead of her junior season in 2023. During her time with the Longhorns, the Ohio native amassed 194 saves across 48 regular season matches and was instrumental in securing two conference championships. She capped off her senior season by setting a UT single-season record with 12 clean sheets, including a stellar seven-save performance in the SEC Championship victory over South Carolina.
Her 12 shutouts were tied for the fourth-best total in all of Division I, trailing only Maddy Anderson, stud North Carolina keeper Clare Gagne and UCLA's Ryan Campbell. She was also one of two SEC keepers last season with over 100 recorded saves.
Justus will join her former Florida State teammate Cristina Roque and the club's No. 1 last season, Amanda Haught, in the goalkeeping ranks at Utah.