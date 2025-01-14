NWSL news: Stoney commits to Canada Soccer, Milazzo joins Utah's backline and more
NWSL news: 203 days after San Diego Wave FC sacking, Casey Stoney formally becomes Canadian Women's National Team leader
Coming off six years managing at the club level in two countries, the former standout England defender Casey Stoney heads back to the international game.
The rumors became official on Monday morning: Stoney will head this new era of the Canadian Women’s National Team. Stoney inherits a talented squad in the aftermath of Bev Priestman's tenure and the controversial drone incident at the Paris Olympics.
The world's No. 7 ranked outfit has been under the tutelage of interim leaders -- Cindy Tye and Andy Spence -- since one of the most bizarre scandals broke just prior to the opening match of the Olympics. Members of Canada's team staff were caught attempting to record New Zealand's practice by way of a drone camera. The news shook up the women's football world, prompting the federation to send home three staffers including Bev Priestman -- the head coach. Captained by Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming, Canada showed a whole lot of character by qualifying for the Olympics quarterfinals despite a six-point deduction.
Stoney made one thing clear already: it's time to look forward. The 42-year-old coach did her due diligence ahead of time, ensuring that she trusts how this ship is being sailed by Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary, Kevin Blue. The English coach, who has experience cultivating new beginnings with San Diego Wave and Manchester United, aims to enhance a team that can and should be competing far past the World Cup group stages.
Prior to the confirmation, many thought we'd see her back in NWSL, potentially still in California as the Angel City FC coach. Turns out, her mind was set on a new challenge north of the border. The firing of Stoney by the Wave in June stunned many, even with the club in the midst of a seven-game winless streak at the time. Just a few months before, she had inked a new long-term deal on the back of a Shield-winning campaign. Collaboratively, Stoney was key in building the identity of the Wave as it shifted from an expansion side to a title contender in no time. The dismissal marked one of many eyebrow-raising headlines San Diego has been a part of over the last few months.
In search of another direction, the Wave brought in Jonas Eidevall, the former Arsenal coach,
on a permanent basis to lead the charge on the sidelines on January 7.
Per Canada Soccer's release, the ex-Wave coach will take over Canada's reins beginning with a three-match series in February -- the Pinatar Cup hosted by Spain.
NWSL news: Utah Royals FC fills a need in defense, welcomes aboard ex-Chicago Red Star Tatumn Milazzo
Jimmy Coenraets and the Utah Royals are quietly having a productive offseason. Arguably, no one move jumps off the page, but as a whole, it's been good business after the club made multiple statement signings in the summer transfer window. Utah's latest get is outside back Tatumn Milazzo. The 26-year-old defender, who has played her last four seasons in the Windy City, came to an agreement on a two-year deal with the Royals.
The incoming was announced a mere a few hours after the club acquired Aisha Solórzano from Liga MX Femenil side Club Tijuana in exchange for an undisclosed fee.
The Illinois native departs her home state having competed in over 5,500 minutes for the Chicago Red Stars across 71 NWSL matches. Not to mention, she recorded six goal contributions along the way. Milazzo predominately plays left back, but has shown the flexibility to slide to right back as needed. She even saw time at the center of defense during her college days at South Carolina. The newcomer will compete with the likes of Madison Pogarch, Ana María Guzmán, Olivia Smith-Griffitts, and potentially Zoe Burns if she opts to return for time on the wings of the backline. I'd venture to say she is the starting left back come the opening match week.
"Tatumn is an excellent defender who has won various individual awards for her accomplishments with Chicago" Kelly Cousins, the club's Sporting Director, said. "We are excited to welcome her to the club and are eager to see her impact on and off the field."
At 5-foot-8, Milazzo is incredibly proficient in the air. With her aerial prowess ranking in the 91st percentile among fullbacks (1.11 successful duels per 90), she's poised to be a key weapon in Utah's set-piece arsenal next season. Her defensive numbers also stand out. There were only five defenders in 2024 who were more successful in their defensive challenges throughout the NWSL. Two of which play out West: Naomi Girma and Sarah Gorden. Not bad company at all.
NWSL news: 19-year-old Nigerian Chiamaka Okwuchukwu pens one-year deal, adding to San Diego Wave FC attack
Amid the reports of Jaedyn Shaw heading to North Carolina via trade, San Diego Wave FC tacked on to its core of young talent. The Southern California side brought in young African talent, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, on a one-year "prove it-type" contract from Nigerian Women’s Premier League club Rivers Angels FC. The Wave sent an undisclosed transfer fee to the Nigerian powerhouse for Okwuchukwu.
The 19-year-old most recently finished as a finalist for the Confederation of African Football's Young Women’s Player of the Year. Morocco's Doha El Madani ultimately claimed the silverware. She has played a major part in two U-20 World Cups -- one when she was 16 years of age back in 2022. At the most recent competition in Colombia back in September, Okwuchukwu bagged two goals including one against the eventual group winners, Germany.
“We are very pleased to welcome Chiamaka to the Wave family,” said San Diego Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. “Her signing is the latest example of our intention to add promising young players to the roster. With her skillset, we believe Chiamaka will complement our current attacking players very well and be a key contributor to the team.”
Okwuchukwu, who will likely serve as a depth piece for Eidevall, at least at the start, joins fellow teenagers Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio on the Wave roster. She is someone who can surely provide that spark off the bench going forward, an addition San Diego needs after a campaign where it struggled to convert chances.