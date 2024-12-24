NWSL news: Jonas Eidevall reported as new San Diego Wave coach, BOS Nation FC inks lease and more
- Former Arsenal leader Jonas Eidevall reportedly set to become San Diego Wave FC coach, taking over after dismal 2024.
- BOS Nation FC and the City of Boston agree to terms on a lease to use White Stadium as its home ground.
- Brazilian Lorena to Kansas City Current highlights a trio of goalkeeping moves across the NWSL.
NWSL news: Swede Jonas Eidevall rumored to be joining San Diego Wave as head coach following Arsenal resignation in October
More established European leadership is reported to be coming to the National Women's Soccer League. The Swedish leader Jonas Eidevall wasn't out of a job for all that long. Eidevall, who departed Arsenal in October after a dismal start to the Women's Super League campaign, is set to become San Diego Wave FC's second permanent coach in franchise history, per Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer.
According to the report, he had been at the top of San Diego's list for weeks.
Eidevall was at the reins of the North Londoners beginning in June 2021, replacing the current Lyon coach Joe Montemurro following his four-year tenure at the helm. The now 41-year-old was never able to bring the Gunners back to the kind of success that defined it from the early 1990s on. The Swede managed to win two League Cups at Arsenal, falling short to Emma Hayes and Chelsea at each time of asking in the WSL title race.
Renée Slegers, at least for now, is tasked with breaking this league title-less run for a club that won the FA Women's Premier League National Division 12 times before the WSL replaced it.
He relocated from his homeland of Sweden to England, where he had previously achieved great success as the leader of FC Rosengård. During Eidevall's time there which featured multiple stints, he guided the team to three impressive league titles and orchestrated a memorable run to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League. His leadership also culminated in a triumphant victory in the Swedish Cup against Linköpings FC during the 2017-2018 season.
San Diego is coming off its worst season since coming into the NWSL as an expansion side in 2022. The ex-Manchester United coach Casey Stoney was shockingly fired in June, just a few months after inking an extension to stay in SoCal through the 2027 season. The Wave, who won the league's Shield the campaign prior, finished on 25 points in 10th position in 2024. That was three points behind Racing Louisville and six back of the postseason's last participant -- the Chicago Red Stars.
This ultra-talented roster which features the likes of Delphine Cascarino and Naomi Girma seeks to regain confidence and consistency under Eidevall. The possession-oriented coach hopes that he can do something nobody could last season as the leader of the Wave -- find results on the scoresheet with majority possession.
NWSL news: BOS Nation FC takes step forward, agrees to decade-long White Stadium lease with the City of Boston
Boston has recently been a hot topic in the NWSL world, though not in a positive light. However, the effort to bring the NWSL back to the state of Massachusetts achieved a significant victory yesterday.
One of the NWSL's newest expansion franchises has finally locked down its home ground -- White Stadium at Boston's infamous Franklin Park. Mayor Michelle Wu and BOS Nation FC's ownership group, Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSP), has finalized a 10-year lease agreement for the use of White Stadium. Even with a whole lot of speed bumps along the way, including a current lawsuit, the NWSL has a new home in the City of Champions.
The considerable opposition has delayed this project to a point in which ownership is now looking at alternate stadium options if White Stadium isn't ready to go for the start of the 2026 season. It's also important to note that the project will run on an "accelerated timeline" per owner Jennifer Epstein. As of now, construction costs sit at approximately $91 million, with BUSP funding more than half of it.
Per Mayor Wu, this is “the largest investment into (Boston Public Schools) athletics and White Stadium since it opened in 1949.″
The lease comes with loads of ground rules. First comes first, this is a 10-year initial lease, with the club holding two ten-year extension options. Ownership will pay a prorated $200,000 cost of rent first season payment, before an increase to $400,000 for the second year, with annual increases of at least three percent. When you look deeper into the terms, control becomes a worry for the NWSL's Boston club.
The City of Boston along with its public schools have top scheduling priority for 12 major events each year, followed by public schools and NWSL having co-priority in scheduling their games. The issue: NWSL team practices are fourth out of five on the priority ladder.
Scheduling requirements are also included and they couldn't be more specific. Basically what you need to know is that there can be no more than two NWSL games per four-week period. These matches must start by 8:30 p.m. ET in addition to there being no more than four weekend games each season. Those contests can begin prior to 5:00 p.m. ET.
The full lease details can be seen here.
NWSL news: Silver medalist Lorena moves to Kansas City Current, leads trio of goalkeeping moves within the NWSL
Lorena, the 27-year-old who played a key role in Brazil's silver medal success at the Paris Olympics, is headed to Kansas City to become a member of Vlatko Andonovski's Current. She is coming into the fold in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee from Brazilian club Grêmio. KC wasted no time addressing one of its biggest needs. The room needed a complete revamp.
This comes four days after the club brought in the former Seattle Reign shot-stopper Laurel Ivory on a contract through 2025. The Current's two main keepers last season -- AD Franch and Almuth Schult -- are both out of contract and will not be extending their deals.
The city saw its Brazilians thrive last campaign as KC's Brazil representatives combined for 19 goal contributions. Lorena competed in every minute for her country at the last Olympics, tying NJ/NY Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger for the tournament lead in saves (26). She'll likely be Andonovski's first choice come opening weekend, with Ivory being a serviceable backup if there is a bit of a struggle with the transition.
KC wasn't the only NWSL club making noise in the goalkeeping arena.
San Diego secured its depth between the sticks by way of agreeing to new terms with Hillary Beall. The California native signed a contract through the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old will again serve as the No. 2 option behind Canadian Kailen Sheridan, the club's starter for 25 of the 26 regular season contests in 2024.
Beall came into the league as a member of Racing Louisville FC, where she broke out during a loan spell with Western United FC in Australia. There, she won the A-League's Goalkeeper of the Year award as the only keeper with a 1.20 goals per 90 minutes allowed in at least 17 starts.
Staying out west, Portland Thorns FC extended a familiar face -- Bella Bixby -- to a one-year deal with an option for the 2026 campaign. The Oregon native missed the entire 2024 season due to the birth of her daughter Ruby. The Thorns leaned on a combination of Shelby Hogan and Mackenzie Arnold, who became a member of the club in July. From 2021-2023, Bixby played a crucial role in Portland finishing among the league's top-two sides. During that span, she made 57 starts and compiled 24 clean sheets.